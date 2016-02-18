Marymount School to Host Writer, Educator Robert Evans for Speaker Series

Marymount School of Santa Barbara will host Robert Evans, EdD, for a free talk at 12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2016.

Evans is a parent-child and school innovation expert whose book Family Matters: How Schools Can Cope with the Crisis in Childrearing has gained national attention for its frank look at the challenges facing families and schools today and the repercussions these challenges have on children.

As a clinical and organizational psychologist, a former family therapist, former teacher and the executive director of the well-known Humans Relations Service in Wellesley, Mass., Evans is sure to be insightful and inspiring for parents, teachers, coaches, school administrators and anyone involved with raising and preparing children for the future.

Evans’s visit to Marymount is a part of Marymount’s Speaker Series, designed to bring thought leaders, expertise and best practices in education, school innovation, child outcomes and parenting to Santa Barbara.

A light lunch will be served, and both lunch and the talk will take place in the Multi-Purpose Room on Marymount’s Riviera campus, located at 2130 Mission Ridge Road in Santa Barbara.

Seating is limited and the school expects to be at capacity for this event. Please allow ample time for parking.

Lunch will be served starting at 12 p.m. and Evans will speak at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.marymountsb.org or call 805.569.1811 x131.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission at Marymount School of Santa Barbara.