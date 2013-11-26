Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 9:34 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Marymount Students Find Their Own Ways to Help Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | November 26, 2013 | 7:50 a.m.

Nurturing natural talents and strengths to help students reach their potential and grow into young men and women with the tenacity to become initiators and leaders is a hallmark and goal of a Marymount education. Because of this, it is gratifying for teachers to see students step forward to lead in ways that are uniquely true to individual students’ interests and passions.

This was the case recently when Marymount sixth-graders took on a number of different projects to help Casa Esperanza, a homeless shelter in Santa Barbara.

One of Marymount’s key core values is ethical collaboration. A focus on ethical collaboration ensures that Marymount students learn to think deeply about their personal decisions, actions and goals.

Running with the concept of ethical collaboration, Marymount sixth-graders participated in the “Live Below the Line” challenge on World Food Day. The experience they had moved the sixth-graders to become personally involved with fighting hunger in their own community. After a series of debates and learning of a funding crisis facing Casa Esperanza, the sixth-grade class set their minds on how to help Casa Esperanza,. They brainstormed ideas to raise money and came up with several projects, including lemonade stands, car washes and a jog-a-thon.

One student, Scott Holmes, had an idea for a personal project to help Casa Esperanza, and over the past few weeks, Scott has been going door to door asking friends and family members to pledge money for every basket he could make from the free-throw line of a basketball court in a two-hour period. The pledges poured in. On the designated day, Nov. 10, Scott completed 626 free throws, and was able to raise a total of $926 for Casa Esperanza.

Marymount teacher Kate Burris, who facilitated the Casa Esperanza discussion with the sixth-grade class, added that the rest of the sixth-grade class is jumping into the action as well.

“Several sixth-graders are currently working together to set up lemonade stands across Santa Barbara," she said. "By Nov. 25, Marymount sixth-graders will have made a difference, each in his or her unique way, for the class’ common goal of helping Casa Esperanza. The empathy, organization and drive of this class is inspiring. Ethical Collaboration at work!”

Despite having raised so much to help Casa Esperanza already, Scott is not going to call it a day.

“I’m going to raise more money this weekend, “ he said.

Why, you might ask? “I want to raise $1,000,” he said with a wide smile. And as for his free-throw shot, Scott says, “It’s improved a ton.”

If you are interested in learning more about Marymount or scheduling a tour, please contact the Admission Office at [email protected] or 805.569.1811 x 131.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

