Marymount Students Think Way Outside the Classroom

Catalina Island, the Sierras and Iceland provide backdrop for independent learning.

By Molly Seguel for Marymount School | October 23, 2016 | 8:30 p.m.

When children leave for school trips, parents often cannot wait for the student’s return and the stories and tales of adventure their children bring back.

These stories are not only a way for parents to live vicariously and share their children’s experiences, but also a snapshot into the future and into a time when the children will be having more experiences independent of their parents.

Marymount of Santa Barbara’s school trips are no exception. Recently Marymount sixth-graders returned from their annual trip to Catalina Island Marine Institute. (CIMI). Seventh-grade students returned from an off-grid camping trip into the Sierras, and eighth-graders returned with stories from a trip to Iceland.

The sixth-grade trip was especially meaningful for Tim Pearson, a long time sixth-grade science teacher at Marymount. Shortly before leaving for the trip he received an email from one of his former students — Caroline Pickett who now works as a marine biology instructor at CIMI.

Marymount eighth-grade girls in the Blue Lagoon in Iceland. Click to view larger
Marymount eighth-grade girls in the Blue Lagoon in Iceland. (Marymount of Santa Barbara)

After learning that Marymount’s class was coming to CIMI, Pickett wrote an email many teachers dream of receiving: an email to let a former teacher know that the learning in his/her classroom sparked a lifetime interest and passion.

“I don’t know if you remember me, but I was in your 6th grade class at Marymount in 2006. I wanted to email you because you have had a huge impact on my life and I thought you should know. Ever since 6th grade I have had a passion for Marine Biology …

"I remember going to CIMI at Cherry Cove where I learned even more about the ocean. I learned so much from your science class, and after that year I knew I wanted to study Marine Biology ... I really don’t know if I would be where I am today without you…

"I want to say thank you for everything you have done for me and everything you continue to do for your students everyday. I feel incredibly lucky that you were my 6th grade science teacher.”

After high school, Pickett went on to study marine biology at Northeastern University, interned at the New England Aquarium working on the Giant Ocean Tank Dive Team, and spent summers volunteering in the UCSB marine biology lab to get more experience in the field.

Pickett was able to instruct the Marymount sixth-graders during their trip to CIMI. After his reunion with his former student, Pearson said:

“Caroline embodies the youthful enthusiasm of a young teacher, but the confidence and delivery of a veteran. Her excitement about the subject matter and the activities was contagious. She loved CIMI as a sixth-grade student and is very happy to be working and living there now."

The seventh-graders' trip to the Sierras was a first for many of the students — an off-grid backpacking trip during which they did not step foot into a solid, manmade structure. The students pitched their own tents, prepared their own food, rock-climbed, learned how to belay each other, and hiked Sentinel Peak.

One seventh-grade mother said: “The Sierra trip fostered a sense of community and really seemed to teach the kids the importance of working as a team. Our daughter came back a more confident person, more rooted and just changed in the most positive sense.”

Naturalists who accompanied them taught the students the importance of environmental stewardship.

“Every student embraced this new experience. Every student was challenged and grew as an individual. They learned about the impact they make and returned to campus as a stronger group,” said Andrew Wooden, Marymount’s Head of School, who joined the students on the trip.

Marymount’s eighth-grade students traditionally take an international trip, but this was the school’s first trip to Iceland. From the rave stories upon the students return, it is likely not the school’s last.

Students described in vivid detail the experience of swimming in the famous Blue Lagoon Hot Springs and of climbing a large glacier.

“It was a trip of a lifetime,” said Kate Burris, Marymount’s Middle School Division Head. “Both students and teachers were awed and moved by the beauty of nature and eager to learn about what they were experiencing. The trip was inspiring. Everyone who went benefitted.”

— Molly Seguel for Marymount School.

 

 

 

 

 


 

