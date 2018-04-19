Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 1:26 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

Marymount Provides Opportunities for Adventure, Learning with New Summer Camps

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | April 1, 2014 | 2:33 p.m.

The people at Marymount of Santa Barbara know that learning is at its best when it is engaging and feels like an adventure. For this reason, Marymount has added several new summer camps to its roster for the summer of 2014.

In addition to its much loved Enrichment and Kindergarten Readiness camps, several new summer camps will provide opportunities for adventure — adventure that is about more than having fun, but about learning, building confidence, and getting one's hands dirty experiencing the outdoors in meaningful and enriching ways.

In partnership with Karen Keltner, whose Peak2Pacific Program offers several different camps for students from age 5 to age 16, Marymount summer programs will expose children to the great outdoors in camps such as The Youth Explorers Camp, during which “adventurers will have opportunities to explore Santa Barbara through the creative eyes of an artist and the inquisitive mind of a scientist.”

They will learn about sustainability and hike the local mountains, learn about edible and native plants, riparian environments, the water cycle and the native Chumash. They will also swim in Marymount’s pool, surf, boogie board, go tidepooling at local beaches, explore the “biology of local kelp forests, invertebrates, fish and plankton,” and create art projects from natural, sustainable materials.

Other Marymount/Peak2 Pacific camps such as the Amazing Race Biking Adventure Camp will offer campers ages 8 to 16 the chance to “embark on adventures involving all terrains by biking, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, rock climbing, swimming, and hiking with their teams to find clues and take on the ultimate scavenger hunt of Santa Barbara. Through each teams' quest to find and answer clues, teams will accomplish a wide range of challenges from the physical to intellectual and learn how to thrive as leaders and team players.”

The Channel Islands Overnight Youth Sailing Adventure Camp will offer campers the opportunity to “live aboard Peak2Pacific's 50-foot yacht Sweptaway for a few days during which campers will sail and adventure around the Channel Islands. During the camp, campers will learn how to live and thrive at sea and have opportunities to try sailing, kayaking, paddle boarding, tubing, snorkeling, swimming, surfing, boogie boarding, hiking, team building, fishing, sustainable living, and learn marine biology and terrestrial ecology.”

 

Karen Keltner
Camp director Karen Keltner

Keltner, an instructor at Marymount, is an expert when it comes to adventure and learning. Originally from New York, she came to Santa Barbara to attend UCSB. After graduating with honors and a bachelor of science degree, Keltner went on to get her teaching credential and became trained as a nutrition and holistic health counselor at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition in New York.

She is a trained fitness and sports coach, wilderness medical associates first aid and first responder certified, a hiking and ropes course instructor, and American Sailing Association kayak and sailboat instructor certified. She teaches environmental science, marine biology and coaches at Marymount. Marymount students love Keltner’s stories of adventure from a directorial position she had with Cousteau’s ambassador’s of the Environment Programs in the Carribean, Hawaii, French Polynesia, Brazil, Greece and France. Keltner’s sincere commitment to nutritional health, and young people’s well being in mind, body and spirit are woven into all she does.

To learn more about Marymount Peak2Pacific summer adventure and academic camps, click here or click here.

Marymount is an independent coeducational school, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled on the Santa Barbara Riviera. For 75 years, Marymount has prepared young people for the academic challenges of high school and college, while laying the foundation for lifelong character, achievement and love of learning.

If you are interested in learning more about Marymount or scheduling a tour, please contact the Admission Office at [email protected] or 805.569.1811 x131.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

