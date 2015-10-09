Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:08 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Marymount Varsity Girls Come Home Champions from Recent Tournament

The Marymount girls varsity volleyball team took first in a recent competition. (Marymount photo)
By Terri Doughty for Marymount School of Santa Barbara | October 9, 2015 | 3:22 p.m.

The Marymount School of Santa Barbara varsity girls volleyball team won the 15th Annual Junior Tournament of Champions held at Oxnard High School Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015.

The 10-girl team captured the tournament championship, beating 25 other teams ranging from Malibu to Santa Clara.

Marymount went 5-0 in pool play advancing to the Gold Division play-offs as the No. 1 seed. 

In the play-offs, they defeated two teams 25-9 and 25-22 to advance to the championship round in which they bested La Reina Middle School of Thousand Oaks 25-10 to take the title.

Four Marymount students — seventh graders Riley Borchardt and Paige Doughty and eighth graders Grace Hay and Grace Matthews — were named to the 10-player all-tournament team out of nearly 300 participants. Riley Borchardt was named the all-tournament MVP.

This is a first Championship Title for Marymount in the Junior Tournament of Champions in 12 years.

The Varsity Team is coached by Karen Keltner and Sam Maas. Gary Messineo is the athletic director. 

Marymount of Santa Barbara is a K–8 independent day school and is part of the Christian Athletic League of Santa Barbara. 

— Terri Doughty represents Marymount School of Santa Barbara.

 
