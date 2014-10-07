Masked, Armed Men Rob Market in Santa Maria

Two men wearing masks reportedly robbed at gunpoint the El Campesino Market on Broadway in Santa Maria on Monday night.

Santa Maria police Sgt. Jesus Valle said officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at the market, 809 N. Broadway.

The two clerks told police that the suspects fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Valle said the investigation is continuing, and that officers will look into whether the incident is related to a recent string of armed robberies in Santa Maria.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.