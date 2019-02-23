Mason Boelter’s Bat Helps Dos Pueblos Gain Split Against Righetti

Baseball

Mason Boelter went 3 for 3 with a homer and a double and drove in three runs to power the Dos Pueblos team to a 7-3 win over Righetti in the nightcap of a non-league doubleheader, giving the Chargers a split on Saturday at Scott O'Leary Field.

Righetti won the opener 10-4.

Nico Martinez had a RBI hit and Udy Loza went 1 for 1 with a walk and a run scored in the DP victory.

Andrew Guardino pitched for innings and allowed one run while striking out four. Luke Fidel and Evan Steinberger pitched well in relief.

In the opener, Righetti scored five runs (two earned) off starter Nate Feldhaus. He struck out six in four innings of work. Nate Jordan came in and fanned five Warriors in two scoreless innings of relief.

At the plate, Fidel went 2-2 with a run scored and Luke Roberts went 1-3 with a RBI and a stolen base.

DP, 4-2-1 on the season, plays at Cabrillo on Tuesday.