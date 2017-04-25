Mason Boelter’s Grand Slam Powers Dos Pueblos Past Buena

Baseball

Mason Boelter hit a grand slam and Dylan Kelly pitched six innings of shutout ball as the Dos Pueblos boys baseball team took down Channel League opponent Buena 10-0 on Tuesday.

Boelter's slam powered a five run third inning that gave Kelly a comfortable cushion. Boelter also added a walk on the day.

Kelly struck out six in his six innings.

Colter Nisbet, Evan Kling, Jed Donelan and Isaac Coffey all had two hits each. Dos Pueblos totaled 12 hits on the day.

Dos Pueblos improved to 4-4-1 in league play and next takes on Buena on Friday at home.

