Mason Metcalfe Does It All in San Marcos Shutout of Oxnard

Baseball

Mason Metcalfe threw four shutout innings and drove in four runs, leading San Marcos to a 6-0 non-league baseball win over Oxnard on Wednesday at Joe Mueller Field.

Metcalfe allowed three hits and struck out three in earning the victory. Vince Vogel pitched the fifth and sixth and Louie Shalhoob finished in the seventh.

At the plate, Metcalfe was 2-for-3 with a single, double and four RBI. Ryan Guardino and Louie Shalhoob each had two hits and Ians Churchill went 1-1.

The Royals (16-5) scored four runs in the first inning and two in the third.

San Marcos plays at Channel Islands on Thursday.