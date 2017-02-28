Mason Metcalfe Has Productive Day in San Marcos Victory

Baseball

Starting pitcher Mason Metcalfe helped himself with a big day at the plate in San Marcos' 11-4 win over visiting San Fernando High in a Southern California Invitational baseball win Tuesday at Joe Mueller Field.

Metcalfe went 3-for-3, with a two singles, a double, a RBI and three runs scored.

On the mound, he struck out five and allowed four hits in five innings of work.

Matt Neal was 3 for 3, including a bunt single, and catcher Kyle Gonzalez had a pair of hits, as the Royals evened their record at 1-1.

San Marco capitalized on some wild pitching by San Fernando and an outfield error in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead.

The Royals are back in tournament action Thursday, hosting Nordhoff.

