Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:24 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Mason Metcalfe, San Marcos Spoil Santa Barbara’s Title Shot

Mason Metcalfe of San Marcos pitches a complete-game, three-hit shutout against Santa Barbara.
Mason Metcalfe of San Marcos pitches a complete-game, three-hit shutout against Santa Barbara. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 10, 2016 | 7:50 p.m.

Call it the Triple-M effect, as in Mason Metcalfe Magic.

For the second time this season, the San Marcos pitcher stymied Santa Barbara High’s offense. He held them to three hits in a complete-game performance, and the Royals scratched out the game’s only run in the seventh to beat the Dons, 1-0, and spoil their crosstown rival’s Channel League title hopes on Tuesday at Eddie Mathews Field.

The result, combined with Dos Pueblos’ victory at Ventura, gives Dos Pueblos (8-3) the outright title and leaves Santa Barbara in second place at 6-5 and San Marcos in third at 5-6. The Dons and Royals play for second place on Thursday at San Marcos.

“We get to end up on the other side of it now.  We’re competing to play longer,” said San Marcos coach Jacob Pepper.

Metcalfe has now pitched 13 shutout innings in his two starts against the Dons. On Tuesday, he beat Santa Barbara ace Kevin Gowdy by keeping hitters off balance and allowing his defense to make plays behind him.

Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker said Metcalfe’s pitching was a “smoke and mirrors” performance.

Metcalfe was thrilled his coaches let him go the distance.

“I’ve had a couple of games where I’ve been pulled in the sixth or the seventh. I wanted it so bad,” he said.

Louie Shalhoob of San Marcos slides safely into home for the winning run as Santa Barbara catcher Samsun Keithley waits for the throw from right field. Click to view larger
Louie Shalhoob of San Marcos slides safely into home for the winning run as Santa Barbara catcher Samsun Keithley waits for the throw from right field. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Metcalfe enjoys throwing in the rivalry games.

“We have history with them, where it’s like we don’t win that much,” he said of playing the Dons. “So now it’s kind of cool for me to get a chance to change the tide for our team. And my team has got my back every time, so that’s awesome.”

With two runners on in the fourth inning, he got a ground ball that resulted in a forceout at third base and struck out Gowdy to end the inning. The Dons loaded the bases in the sixth with two outs, but Metcalfe ended the threat with another strikeout of Gowdy.

“It was baffling,” said Warrecker on how Metcalfe shut down his offense. “We had four walks and three hits. That’s about as stagnant as our offense has been all year.”

He said it’s tough for Gowdy to have to do it all for the team when he’s pitching. He struck out nine and allowed five hits.

“Kevin is in (the batting) lineup because he’s a good athlete,” Warrecker said. “We sort of had to rely on him to cash in the runs. They pitched around, more or less, John (Jensen) and Carter (Soto) in those situations. It’s hard to be the guy that does it all. It’s essentially you have to go CG (complete game), drive in the wining RBI and K in the double digits.”

On Metcalfe’s stellar performance, “He’s done that on a lot of occasions,” Pepper said. “I think it’s just the fact he’s really confident about himself and the three pitches that he throws. And he can throw all three of those pitches for strikes, and he can keep hitters off balance by not changing anything in his motion.”

Metcalfe struck out four and walked four.

San Marcos scored the winning run in the top of the seventh. With one out, Louie Shalhoob hit a hard grounder up the middle that ricocheted off Gowdy’s leg for an infield single. Gowdy came out of the game at that point because of his pitch count, said Warrecker. He was replaced by Bijan Palme.

“He was entering the seventh inning with 96 pitches. We uncharacteristically made three errors, which adds on to the pitch count," Warrecker said. "Give (San Marcos) credit for putting the ball in play. We made the errors which elevated the pitch count and they eventually got him out of the game.”

Shalhoob stole second and Kyle Gonzalez drew a walk. A wild pitch with Nathan Cope at the plate moved the runners to third and second before Cope hit a fly out to right field. Shalhoob tagged up and beat Caleb Norton’s throw home for the winning run.

A fired-up Metcalfe finished strong, retiring the side in order in the seventh to complete his second shutout win over the Dons.

Metcalfe said the game against Gowdy went according to plan.

“I was hoping we could keep Gowdy in check and I can throw strikes and let my defense work. And I’m just glad for the outcome.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 