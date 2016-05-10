Mason Metcalfe, San Marcos Spoil Santa Barbara’s Title Shot

Baseball

Call it the Triple-M effect, as in Mason Metcalfe Magic.

For the second time this season, the San Marcos pitcher stymied Santa Barbara High’s offense. He held them to three hits in a complete-game performance, and the Royals scratched out the game’s only run in the seventh to beat the Dons, 1-0, and spoil their crosstown rival’s Channel League title hopes on Tuesday at Eddie Mathews Field.

The result, combined with Dos Pueblos’ victory at Ventura, gives Dos Pueblos (8-3) the outright title and leaves Santa Barbara in second place at 6-5 and San Marcos in third at 5-6. The Dons and Royals play for second place on Thursday at San Marcos.

“We get to end up on the other side of it now. We’re competing to play longer,” said San Marcos coach Jacob Pepper.

Metcalfe has now pitched 13 shutout innings in his two starts against the Dons. On Tuesday, he beat Santa Barbara ace Kevin Gowdy by keeping hitters off balance and allowing his defense to make plays behind him.

Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker said Metcalfe’s pitching was a “smoke and mirrors” performance.

Metcalfe was thrilled his coaches let him go the distance.

“I’ve had a couple of games where I’ve been pulled in the sixth or the seventh. I wanted it so bad,” he said.

Metcalfe enjoys throwing in the rivalry games.

“We have history with them, where it’s like we don’t win that much,” he said of playing the Dons. “So now it’s kind of cool for me to get a chance to change the tide for our team. And my team has got my back every time, so that’s awesome.”

With two runners on in the fourth inning, he got a ground ball that resulted in a forceout at third base and struck out Gowdy to end the inning. The Dons loaded the bases in the sixth with two outs, but Metcalfe ended the threat with another strikeout of Gowdy.

“It was baffling,” said Warrecker on how Metcalfe shut down his offense. “We had four walks and three hits. That’s about as stagnant as our offense has been all year.”

He said it’s tough for Gowdy to have to do it all for the team when he’s pitching. He struck out nine and allowed five hits.

“Kevin is in (the batting) lineup because he’s a good athlete,” Warrecker said. “We sort of had to rely on him to cash in the runs. They pitched around, more or less, John (Jensen) and Carter (Soto) in those situations. It’s hard to be the guy that does it all. It’s essentially you have to go CG (complete game), drive in the wining RBI and K in the double digits.”

On Metcalfe’s stellar performance, “He’s done that on a lot of occasions,” Pepper said. “I think it’s just the fact he’s really confident about himself and the three pitches that he throws. And he can throw all three of those pitches for strikes, and he can keep hitters off balance by not changing anything in his motion.”

Metcalfe struck out four and walked four.

San Marcos scored the winning run in the top of the seventh. With one out, Louie Shalhoob hit a hard grounder up the middle that ricocheted off Gowdy’s leg for an infield single. Gowdy came out of the game at that point because of his pitch count, said Warrecker. He was replaced by Bijan Palme.

“He was entering the seventh inning with 96 pitches. We uncharacteristically made three errors, which adds on to the pitch count," Warrecker said. "Give (San Marcos) credit for putting the ball in play. We made the errors which elevated the pitch count and they eventually got him out of the game.”

Shalhoob stole second and Kyle Gonzalez drew a walk. A wild pitch with Nathan Cope at the plate moved the runners to third and second before Cope hit a fly out to right field. Shalhoob tagged up and beat Caleb Norton’s throw home for the winning run.

A fired-up Metcalfe finished strong, retiring the side in order in the seventh to complete his second shutout win over the Dons.

Metcalfe said the game against Gowdy went according to plan.

“I was hoping we could keep Gowdy in check and I can throw strikes and let my defense work. And I’m just glad for the outcome.”

