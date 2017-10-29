Mason Tittle, Billy Mullis Power UCSB Men’s Swimmers Past Hawai’i

Swimming

Mason Tittle came from behind on the anchor leg to give UCSB a victory in the 200 medley relay and won two individual events, lead the Gaucho men's swimming team to a 141-112 win over Hawaii in a MPSF dual meet at Campus Pool.

Tittle led a sweep in the 100 freestyle (45.90) and won the 50 free (20.44).

Billy Mullis was a double winner, taking the 100 and 200 backstroke events in 48.71 and 1:46.00, respectively. He also finished second in the 200 IM.

Yoessef Tibazi clocked a 47.91 in winning the 100 butterfly and finished second in the 50 free.

Eric VanBrocklin scored a bunch of points, winning the 500 free (4:33.67) and taking third in the 1,000 free and 200 fly.

The Gaucho men swept Hawaii in the 200 fly and 100 free. Kevin Mendoza (1:49.85), Chris Nolan (1:50.41), and VanBrocklin (1:51.82) went 1-2-3 in the 200 butterfly. Tittle (45.09), Kian Brouwer (45.86), and Theo Velikov (46.91) took the top spots in the 100 free. Velikov is a freshman from Dos Pueblos.