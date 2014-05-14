Master Gardeners Set Three Events to Teach Sustainability in Times of Drought

With drought conditions causing many gardeners to re-evaluate their watering practices, UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County has decided to focus on helping teach locals to manage their water use.

As part of Public Gardens Appreciation Month, the Master Gardeners will be offering tours and workshops with an eye to capturing the imagination of local homeowners and supporting them in their efforts to reduce water use.

“There are ways to manage water and cut your water use significantly without killing your plants," said Lesley Wiscomb, chairman of the Executive Committee for the Master Gardeners, emphasizing that the events planned for Saturdays in May will be fun but also useful for homeowners and gardening enthusiasts. “Navigating our drought is an educational process. That’s the key.”

The Master Gardens, in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department and the Santa Barbara Public Gardens Partnership, will host three events, one on each of the remaining Saturdays in May.

» Saturday, May 17 — Garden Tour of the Masters. Cost: $30/morning or afternoon tour sessions. Click here for tickets.

» Saturday, May 24 — Water in Your Garden: Friend or Foe? UCCE Master Gardeners Workshop with Cathie Pare, city water resources specialist. Cost: free. 10 a.m., with 9:30 a.m. registration at the Louise Lowry Davis Center. Click here for information.

» Saturday, May 31 — Beautiful Garden Designs for Drought UCCE Master Gardeners Workshop with Billy Goodnick, author and landscape architect. Cost: free. 10 a.m., with 9:30 a.m. registration at the Louise Lowry Davis Center. Click here for information.

The UC Master Gardeners are trained certified volunteers that provide information, workshops, and programs for home gardeners. Public information resources offered by Master Gardeners include plant, pest and problem identification, and advice on sustainable landscape practices.

— Summers Case represents the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.