Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:21 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Master Gardeners Set Three Events to Teach Sustainability in Times of Drought

By Summers Case for the City of Santa Barbara | May 14, 2014 | 10:40 a.m.

With drought conditions causing many gardeners to re-evaluate their watering practices, UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County has decided to focus on helping teach locals to manage their water use.

As part of Public Gardens Appreciation Month, the Master Gardeners will be offering tours and workshops with an eye to capturing the imagination of local homeowners and supporting them in their efforts to reduce water use.

“There are ways to manage water and cut your water use significantly without killing your plants," said Lesley Wiscomb, chairman of the Executive Committee for the Master Gardeners, emphasizing that the events planned for Saturdays in May will be fun but also useful for homeowners and gardening enthusiasts. “Navigating our drought is an educational process. That’s the key.”

The Master Gardens, in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department and the Santa Barbara Public Gardens Partnership, will host three events, one on each of the remaining Saturdays in May.

» Saturday, May 17 — Garden Tour of the Masters. Cost: $30/morning or afternoon tour sessions. Click here for tickets.

» Saturday, May 24 — Water in Your Garden: Friend or Foe? UCCE Master Gardeners Workshop with Cathie Pare, city water resources specialist. Cost: free. 10 a.m., with 9:30 a.m. registration at the Louise Lowry Davis Center. Click here for information.

» Saturday, May 31 — Beautiful Garden Designs for Drought UCCE Master Gardeners Workshop with Billy Goodnick, author and landscape architect. Cost: free. 10 a.m., with 9:30 a.m. registration at the Louise Lowry Davis Center. Click here for information.

The UC Master Gardeners are trained certified volunteers that provide information, workshops, and programs for home gardeners. Public information resources offered by Master Gardeners include plant, pest and problem identification, and advice on sustainable landscape practices.

— Summers Case represents the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 