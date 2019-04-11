Master of Satire David Sedaris Back Onstage at Granada Theatre

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents David Sedaris, one of America's most celebrated humor writer returns with his sardonic wit, incisive social critiques and an epic book-signing, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara.

A master of satire beloved for his personal essays and short stories, Santa Barbara’s comedic darling returns on the heels of Calypso, his new collection that takes a self-deprecating look at life, growing older and beach vacations.

Audience members will experience a sidesplitting evening with the man Entertainment Weekly dubs "the preeminent humorist of his generation." Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Chaucer's Books.

Sedaris has become one of America's preeminent humor writers. He is the master of satire and one of today's most observant writers addressing the human condition.

Sedaris is the author of Barrel Fever, Holidays on Ice, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls,Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) and his latest, Calypso.

He wrote Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary, a collection of fables with illustrations by Ian Falconer. Each of these books was an immediate bestseller. Sedaris is the editor of Children Playing Before a Statue of Hercules: An Anthology of Outstanding Stories.

His pieces regularly appear in The New Yorker and have twice been included in The Best American Essays. There are more than 10 million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 25 languages.

Sedaris and his sister Amy Sedaris have collaborated under the name The Talent Family and have written six plays, which have been produced at La Mama, Lincoln Center and The Drama Department in New York City.

The plays include Stump the Host; Stitches; One Woman Shoe, which received an Obie Award; Incident at Cobbler's Knob; and The Book of Liz, which was published in book form by Dramatists Play Service.

Sedaris' original audio pieces can be heard often on public radio's This American Life. He has been nominated for three Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album. His latest audio recording of new stories (recorded live) is David Sedaris: Live for Your Listening Pleasure (2009).

A feature film adaptation of his story C.O.G. was released after a premiere at the Sundance Film Festival (2013). Since 2011, he can be heard annually on a series of live recordings on BBC Radio 4 titled Meet David Sedaris.

As a companion piece to Theft By Finding, Jeffrey Jenkins published and edited an art book of Sedaris' diary covers called David Sedaris Diaries: A Visual Compendium (2017). Calypso, a book of essays, was published in 2018, and a second volume of his diaries is expected this summer.

David Sedaris is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Event sponsors are Elizabeth and Andrew Butcher; media sponsor, KCLU102.3 FM (88.3 FM Ventura); wine sponsor, Potek Winery.

Tickets are $35-$50 for the general public; $19 for UCSB students with valid ID. A Granada facility will be added to each ticket price. For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 805-893-3535 or buy online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu or www.granadasb.org.

UCSB Arts & Lectures gratefully acknowledges our Community Partners the Natalie Orfalea Foundation & Lou Buglioli and Corporate Season Sponsor SAGE Publishing for their generous support of the 2018-19 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.