Master the Art of Sipping Tequila at Aug. 30 Event

Agave Avenue presents the 5th Annual Santa Barbara Tequila Harvest Festival, brought to you by the Berry Man, Inc. and Comedians Ron White and Alex Reymundo’s Number Juan Tequila.

The Santa Barbara Tequila Harvest Festival benefits the nonprofits: Elings Park, Legal Aid Foundation, and Pacific Pride Foundation.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Road, Santa Barbara.

Agave Avenue cordially invites all who wish to learn about the rich history of tequila making as we share the myths, legends, and traditions surrounding Mexico’s national drink.

Meet the makers as they will inform guests on the origin of tequila, how it is produced, and how to properly sample premium tequilas and mezcales. With over 25 premium tequila and mezcal brands on display, guests will have the opportunity to sample Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo expressions that come straight from the heart of Mexico.

Savor gourmet appetizers from top local chefs. Enjoy live musical entertainment by Pepe Marquez & The Groove Line and a runway fashion show by award-winning Mexican fashion designer, Ximena Valero.

At Agave Avenue we strive to produce a creative and innovative Tequila Festival that will leave our guests stunned each and every year.

This year we are proud to announce that in order to reduce waste we have transformed our event to an all glass show. Furthermore, we redesigned the festival’s layout to accommodate the needs, and requests of our guests.

Due to high interest we have increased our VIP section to 120 people, and have included a PA system for the prestigious presentation.

This year we will benefit a total of three nonprofits. We have enhanced our stage to incorporate an extraordinary runway fashion show by prominent international fashion designer Ximena Valero.

We are expecting over 1,250 guests, therefore we will be having a live band and DJ Orbs to keep guests dancing the evening away.

A silent raffle will be held during the SBTH Main Event, with 100 percent of all proceeds benefiting Elings Park.

Please drink responsibly. We highly encourage the use of a taxicab as the means of transportation to get to and from the Santa Barbara Tequila Harvest Festival. Salud!

TICKET PRICING: Pre-sale Ticket Pricing: General Admission $65; VIP: $100; Group Rate: (6 or more people) $50 per ticket

For additional information or to purchase tickets please visit www.AgaveAvenue.com.