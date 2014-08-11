Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 5:34 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Master the Art of Sipping Tequila at Aug. 30 Event

5th Annual Santa Barbara Tequila Harvest Festival is fundraiser for local nonprofits

By Ernesto Rodriguez for Santa Barbara Tequila Harvest Festival | August 11, 2014 | 12:30 p.m.

Agave Avenue presents the 5th Annual Santa Barbara Tequila Harvest Festival, brought to you by the Berry Man, Inc. and Comedians Ron White and Alex Reymundo’s Number Juan Tequila.

The Santa Barbara Tequila Harvest Festival benefits the nonprofits: Elings Park, Legal Aid Foundation, and Pacific Pride Foundation.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Road, Santa Barbara.

Agave Avenue cordially invites all who wish to learn about the rich history of tequila making as we share the myths, legends, and traditions surrounding Mexico’s national drink.

Meet the makers as they will inform guests on the origin of tequila, how it is produced, and how to properly sample premium tequilas and mezcales. With over 25 premium tequila and mezcal brands on display, guests will have the opportunity to sample Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo expressions that come straight from the heart of Mexico.

Savor gourmet appetizers from top local chefs.  Enjoy live musical entertainment by Pepe Marquez & The Groove Line and a runway fashion show by award-winning Mexican fashion designer, Ximena Valero.

At Agave Avenue we strive to produce a creative and innovative Tequila Festival that will leave our guests stunned each and every year.

This year we are proud to announce that in order to reduce waste we have transformed our event to an all glass show. Furthermore, we redesigned the festival’s layout to accommodate the needs, and requests of our guests.

Due to high interest we have increased our VIP section to 120 people, and have included a PA system for the prestigious presentation.

This year we will benefit a total of three nonprofits. We have enhanced our stage to incorporate an extraordinary runway fashion show by prominent international fashion designer Ximena Valero.

We are expecting over 1,250 guests, therefore we will be having a live band and DJ Orbs to keep guests dancing the evening away.

A silent raffle will be held during the SBTH Main Event, with 100 percent of all proceeds benefiting Elings Park.

Please drink responsibly. We highly encourage the use of a taxicab as the means of transportation to get to and from the Santa Barbara Tequila Harvest Festival. Salud!

TICKET PRICING: Pre-sale Ticket Pricing: General Admission $65; VIP: $100; Group Rate: (6 or more people) $50 per ticket

For additional information or to purchase tickets please visit www.AgaveAvenue.com.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 