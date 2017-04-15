Mastiff Shepherd Mix Missing on Santa Barbara’s Upper Eastside
Blu is a 3-year-old male mastiff shepherd mix, weighing about 80 pounds. He was last seen April 15 on Alameda Padre Serra near East Pedregosa Street in Santa Barbara. (Lux family photo)
By Sheba Lux |
| April 15, 2017 | 10:06 p.m.
[Noozhawk’s note: The author reports that Blu was found safe the next day “by someone who recognized him from the Noozhawk photo and saw him at an Easter party.”
A male mastiff shepherd mix named Blu went missing April 15 on Alameda Padre Serra near East Pedregosa Street on Santa Barbara’s Upper Eastside, not far from the Santa Barbara Mission.
The 80-pound dog is about 3 years old and has been neutered.
Call 805.452.3159 with information.
