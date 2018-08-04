Mat Kearney Brings CrazyTalk 2018 Tour to Solvang Festival Theater

Mat Kearney with special guest Atlas Genius will perform Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. Gates open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45. Golden Circle tickets are $105 and include the best seats in the house and post-show catered reception with the artist. This is a benefit show for the theater itself.

A platinum selling, boundary-breaking artist, Kearney grew up in Eugene, Ore., where as a teenager he developed his love for classic songwriting, the kind that transcends generations and genres.

On his fifth album, CRAZYTALK, he mixes his timeless songwriting artistry with a wide genre set of interests. There are organic instruments, electronic samples, chill house grooves, tropical sounds all glued together by an emphasis on ageless hooks and thought-provoking lyrics.

When he makes his first-ever stop in Solvang, Kearney will be playing tracks from CRAZYTALK including “Kings & Queens” and “Better Than I Used to Be,” along with classics from the last decade “Nothing Left to Lose,” and “Hey Mama.”

"At my core, I’m a songwriter,” said Kearney, who produced half of the album in his home studio in Nashville with lyrics inspired, in part, by the birth of his first child in J2017.

Kearney has earned the No. 1 spot on iTunes, topped multiple Billboard charts and won several BMI awards. He has been played more than 1 billion times on Pandora and has 2.3 million followers on Spotify.

His music has been played on top TV shows including NCIS and Grey’s Anatomy.

Supporting Kearney is the Australian alt rock band, Atlas Genius. Brothers Keith and Michael Jeffrey front the group. They made a splash in the U.S. with their hit single, “Trojan.”

Solvang Festival Theater is owned, operated and maintained by the nonprofit Solvang Theaterfest, Inc. For tickets, visit https://www.solvangfestivaltheater.org/ or call 805-686-1789.

For more information, contact Mary Ann Norbom, 805-686-1789 or [email protected]

— Mary Ann Norbom for Solvang Theaterfest.