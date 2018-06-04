Matching Fund Set in Animal Advocate’s Name to Buy X-ray Machine for Shelter

Stephanie Snow’s family has announced that the Stephanie Snow Memorial Fund will be matching, dollar-for-dollar up to $35,000, every gift made to the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society toward the $70,000 purchase price of new X-ray equipment for the shelter's veterinary department.

Snow was a courageous young woman whose passion in life was helping homeless animals. Sadly, Snow recently passed away at the age of 26 after a long battle with a rare bone disease, fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, (FOP).

“Stephanie Snow was beloved in the community,” says Sean Hawkins, executive director of the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. “Her very public battle with a horrible bone disease won the hearts of many citizens in Santa Maria.”

Snow was also a lifelong volunteer for animal causes and helping homeless pets was her most important passion.

“After Stephanie died earlier this year, her family decided to honor Stephanie by supporting her passion, helping injured and orphaned pets,” Hawkins said.

Neither the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society nor Santa Barbara County Animal Services has X-ray equipment in their veterinary departments.

When sick or injured animals arriving at these two animal shelters need x-rays, those services are purchased from area private practice veterinarians.

“The partnership with private vets is valued,” Hawkins said. “However, having to find a private clinic willing and able to provide X-ray services is difficult and in an emergency the delay can be life-threatening.”

New X-ray equipment made possible by the Snow challenge gift at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society will be utilized by both the Humane Society and Animal Services, helping more animals in need.

“Our daughter, Stephanie Snow, passed away on Jan. 2, 2018,” said Stephanie’s mom, Jennifer Snow.

“Through Stephanie’s courage and grace she was able to spread awareness, raise funds and be a part of the research efforts for FOP, which took our daughter’s life," Jennifer Snow said.

"However, FOP is a medical condition that Stephanie had. FOP is not what defined who Stephanie was," she said.

"Stephanie’s number one passion in life was the welfare and care of animals, and we believe that now helping sick and injured pets heal is the best way we can remember her,” Jennifer Snow said.

Funds raised through the Stephanie Snow Memorial Fund are being dedicated to complete the $35,000 match.

From now until April 20, every donation received by the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society will be doubled by the Stephanie Snow Memorial Fund to achieve the $70,000 fundraising goal.

Donations can be made online at www.smvhs.org/donte. Those wishing to support the campaign can visit the shelter or mail a donation to Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, 1687 W. Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93458.

For more information about the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society visit www.smvhs.org.

— Family of Stephanie Snow.