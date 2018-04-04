Matching Gift Offer Seeks to Draw in Arts Center Donors

When she was a teacher in Taiwan, Lynda Fairly had a memorable encounter with a student, a creative boy who was not thriving in school. She made him honorary art teacher for the class, and from that moment on, he excelled.

“Children need to develop their creative abilities for many reasons,” Fairly said. “It helps them learn to make choices, to solve problems in unique ways. It helps develop motor skills, recognize patterns, create stories and music, and find beauty in the world around us.”

When she retired as vice president of Adult Education at Santa Barbara City College, Fairly moved to Carpinteria, where she was discouraged to discover the dearth of art programs for children, especially at the elementary and middle schools.

Fairly reached out to the Carpinteria Arts Center to see if she could make a difference, and the answer was yes, she could.

“Lynda has made a world of difference for the arts in Carpinteria,” says David Powdrell, co-chair of the Carpinteria Arts Center board and chair of the Capital Campaign.

Fairly joined the board of directors and became a lead donor for the organization’s campaign to buy and renovate the former Cajun Kitchen restaurant into a full arts center, along with board members Amanda McIntyre, Charles LoBue and others.

Fairly has now taken it a step further, announcing this month that she would match every remaining dollar contributed to the campaign until the arts center reaches its $3.1 million goal.

“The chance to purchase the Cajun Kitchen building was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we could not do it without major donors like Lynda, Amanda, Charles, and others,” said Powdrell.

“For those who have been waiting on the sidelines, now is the time to make a gift and have it doubled, so that a gift of $100 becomes $200, $5,000 becomes $10,000, and so on.," Powdrell said.

"It’s also a great time to donate appreciated stock, and there are considerable tax advantages to doing that,” he said.

Powdrell said he hopes the community will step up to donate by the end of 2017 to avoid additional finance costs and get the project underway.

“The community of Carpinteria will forever be grateful for Lynda Fairly’s challenge gift. I am confident this will help wrap up the campaign soon,” he said.

In the meantime, the gallery is open, and the Carpinteria Arts Center continues to host live music, films, tours, and workshops and classes for children and adults.

Anyone can visit the future home of the arts in Carpinteria or visit www.carpinteriaartscenter.org to make a donation, register for classes, and learn more about the arts center.

— Rebecca Stebbins for Carpinteria Arts Center.