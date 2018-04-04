Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 3:06 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Matching Gift Offer Seeks to Draw in Arts Center Donors

By Rebecca Stebbins for Carpinteria Arts Center | September 7, 2017 | 4:34 p.m.
Lynda Fairly Click to view larger
Lynda Fairly

When she was a teacher in Taiwan, Lynda Fairly had a memorable encounter with a student, a creative boy who was not thriving in school. She made him honorary art teacher for the class, and from that moment on, he excelled.

“Children need to develop their creative abilities for many reasons,” Fairly said. “It helps them learn to make choices, to solve problems in unique ways. It helps develop motor skills, recognize patterns, create stories and music, and find beauty in the world around us.”

When she retired as vice president of Adult Education at Santa Barbara City College, Fairly moved to Carpinteria, where she was discouraged to discover the dearth of art programs for children, especially at the elementary and middle schools.

Fairly reached out to the Carpinteria Arts Center to see if she could make a difference, and the answer was yes, she could.

“Lynda has made a world of difference for the arts in Carpinteria,” says David Powdrell, co-chair of the Carpinteria Arts Center board and chair of the Capital Campaign.

Fairly joined the board of directors and became a lead donor for the organization’s campaign to buy and renovate the former Cajun Kitchen restaurant into a full arts center, along with board members Amanda McIntyre, Charles LoBue and others.

Fairly has now taken it a step further, announcing this month that she would match every remaining dollar contributed to the campaign until the arts center reaches its $3.1 million goal.

“The chance to purchase the Cajun Kitchen building was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we could not do it without major donors like Lynda, Amanda, Charles, and others,” said Powdrell.

“For those who have been waiting on the sidelines, now is the time to make a gift and have it doubled, so that a gift of $100 becomes $200, $5,000 becomes $10,000, and so on.," Powdrell said.

"It’s also a great time to donate appreciated stock, and there are considerable tax advantages to doing that,” he said.

Powdrell said he hopes the community will step up to donate by the end of 2017 to avoid additional finance costs and get the project underway.

“The community of Carpinteria will forever be grateful for Lynda Fairly’s challenge gift. I am confident this will help wrap up the campaign soon,” he said.

In the meantime, the gallery is open, and the Carpinteria Arts Center continues to host live music, films, tours, and workshops and classes for children and adults.

Anyone can visit the future home of the arts in Carpinteria or visit www.carpinteriaartscenter.org to make a donation, register for classes, and learn more about the arts center.

— Rebecca Stebbins for Carpinteria Arts Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 