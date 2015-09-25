Matchmaker Lisa Darsonval-Amador to Impart Dating Wisdom at Duo of Events in October

Relationships

Santa Barbara’s only professional matchmaker and dating coach Lisa Darsonval-Amador will speak at two separate events in October.​

Darsonval-Amador is the luncheon speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara meeting from noon to 1:15 p.m., Oct. 14, at the Mesa Café, 1972 Cliff Drive.

The founder of Santa Barbara Matchmaking also will speak at Jamie Slone Wines, 23 E. De la Guerra Street at an event to meet new people and find the perfect pairing through an ice-breaking game followed by an exclusive wine tasting experience.

From 5–8 p.m., Jamie Sloan will host three, one-hour wine tastings for both singles and couples, pairing wine and cheese at 5 p.m. for singles and wine with chocolate at 6 p.m. for couples and 7 p.m. for singles.