Business

Matchmaking Business Marks 5th Anniversary

By Lisa Amador for Santa Barbara Matchmaking, LLC & Coaching | February 26, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Valentine's Day 2017 marked the fifth anniversary of the start of Santa Barbara Matchmaking, LLC. In the past five years, the company's founder Lisa Amador has brought together scores of singles who now are couples with her date coaching, matchmaking and events.

Most recently, Amador brought together dozens of singles at her annual pre-Valentine's Day mixer at downtown Santa Barbara's Blush Restaurant.

Santa Barbara Matchmaking LLC, founded in 2012 is a discreet, upscale matchmaking company that has helped successful, commitment-minded singles to connect and foster self-love and confidence. Amador is also a public speaker, columnist, author and event producer.  

Along with matchmaking for clients, Amador provides dating and relationship coaching. At her events, men and women can hear her advice on how to navigate the online-dating world and meet people who want the same things they do.

Amador has a bachelor's degree in accounting from George Washington University. She has worked for the firm that became Ernst & Young.

She also has run a variety of businesses ranging from those that involved gift baskets, helicopter flight instruction, firefighting, construction, paragliding, and a sales and service center.

For more information, see sbmatchmaking.com.

— Lisa Amador for Santa Barbara Matchmaking, LLC & Coaching.

 

