Boys Basketball

Mater Dei Comes Out Blazing, Overpowers Dos Pueblos

Alex McCeney Click to view larger
Alex McCeney of Dos Pueblos tries to drive around Mater Dei’s Aidan Prokup. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 24, 2018 | 12:16 a.m.

It’s something special for a local boys basketball team to play against an elite program like Mater Dei.

Dos Pueblos got the chance the day after Thanksgiving. 

Mater Dei didn’t disappoint. The Monarchs used their size advantage, defensive pressure and sharp shooting in the first quarter to storm out to 19-0 lead and rolled to an 87-46 victory at Sovine Gym.

Devin Askew, a 6-foot-4 guard, led a balanced Monarchs’ attack with 18 points. Wilhelm Breidenbach, a 6-foot-9 sophomore center, scored 14 points, 6-4 Aidan Prukop had 12 points and 6-3 Ryan Evans added 10.

Dos Pueblos was led by 6-5 forward Baylor Huyck with 15 points. Guard Jaron Rillie had nine points.

For the Chargers, playing against a team with the talent level of Mater Dei works in a couple of ways: It exposes areas that need improving and gives the players an opportunity to play against guys who have major college and possibly pro basketball in their futures.

“We want to find out what our weaknesses were, what we need to do to be better to be competitive in the Channel League,” DP coach Joe Zamora said. “We talked about being two seconds quicker on the catch, on the pass, on the shot. We learned that really quick when (Mater Dei) came out and scored on their first 10 possessions.”

The Monarchs had their full arsenal on display in the first three minutes: the post players scoring inside, guards burying three-pointers and the defense creating turnovers that resulted in transition layups or dunks.

Andrew Guardino Click to view larger
Andrew Guardino of Dos Pueblos goes up for a shot during game against Mater Dei on Friday. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)

“They put us on our heels a little, but I was proud how the guys responded,” said Zamora. “They came back and played better defense. Yes, (Mater Dei) got their points, but we cut it to 14 at one point and that’s good for us, especially for some of the young guys.”

Rillie, the lone returning player with varsity experience, proved to be a handful for the Mater Dei defense. His slick ball handling, shiftiness and passing created good looks for his teammates.

“He’s very crafty with the ball,” Zamora said. “They started isolating him and doubling him a lot to get the ball out of his hands.”

Huyck stepped up at the offensive end. He slipped inside for some baskets and hit a pair of three-pointers.

“He’s long and athletic,” said Zamora of Huyck, who also played wide receiver and defensive back on the football team.

In the end, Zamora said the chance to play Mater Dei “is just something for the kids to get the experience to see what it’s like to play kids at this high level.

“We don’t get that around here very often.

“We played Stanley Johnson (of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons) all four years he was in high school. Kids can say, ‘I played against him.’

“And that’s part of it, too.”

