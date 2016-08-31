Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 4:45 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Matisyahu, Trevor Hall Band and Emblem3 to Headline One Love Experience

Guitarist Trevor Hall, along with his band, is among the headliners of the 2016 One Love Experience. (Marina Chavez photo)
By Ryan Mandell for the One Love Experience | August 31, 2016

Imagine a new generation of powerful musical talent performing today in 2016 with the vibe and message of Woodstock, the greatest music festival of all time. What would it look and feel like?

Visionary event producers Ken Schwenker and Chireya Fox think they know. That’s why they created the One Love Experience — a three-day transformational musical extravaganza that blends a sensational array of musical talent, alternative styles and renowned industry heavy weights with leading spiritual gurus, coaches, and speakers of the modern day consciousness movement.

Audiences will be surrounded with inspirited artistry and will gain insights from powerful workshops, yoga classes and lectures. Four-thousand fans are expected to attend this revolutionary concert, taking place Oct. 7-9 in the hills of Ojai.

“Now more than ever our world needs love, joy and kindness,” Fox says.

One Love Experience is a chance to feel the warmth with a breadth of genres that compose an elite roster from rock and pop to hip-hop, reggae, kirtan and EDM.

Artists like Matisyahu, Trevor Hall, Emblem3, C.C. White ~ Soul Kirtan, David Starfire and dozens more will grace the stage.

Schwenker and Fox have especially curated this event with the aim of fostering positive vibrations, choosing musical guests that reflect this goal with their lyrics, style and overall integrity.

The One Love Experience is a completely unique and paradigm-shifting music festival featuring some of today’s most prominent yogis and spiritual healers.

These wise, enlightening-inducing luminaries include David Wilcock, expert in the science of consciousness; Yogi Cameron, Ellen Degeneres’ yoga teacher; and Gay and Katie Hendricks, renowned relationship enhancement coaches.

Schwenker and Fox have produced numerous events focused on music, love and peace.

Schwenker was one the original founders of Bhakti Fest, which draws thousands of people each year and is heavily focused on kirtan music, yoga and spirituality.

Fox is the founder of the Pure Living Expo, which will be held on-site at One Love Experience, exhibiting the best in raw, organic, non-gmo, supplement and vegan food vendors from across the nation.

The One Love Experience will be true to its purpose. According to Schwenker, “our goal is to create a musical experience that leaves people with feelings of love and positivity, an experience that they’ll never forget.”

The Acoustic Stage & Tea Lounge, where visitors can drop in and relax in a blissful and rejuvenating atmosphere, will serve Zhena’s Gypsy Tea. As nightfall arrives, the stage will transform into as a late-night after-party destination where guests can keep the good vibes flowing with epic DJ performances that will last into the night.

At the Healer’s Village, guests will experience a variety of expert healers from local reiki healers, massage therapists and tarot readers.

Nestled in the Los Padres Forest, the One Love Experience takes place on the Lake Casitas Recreation Area in Ojai, Calif., a short drive north from Los Angeles, and not far south from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

The crystal clear waters, greenery and idyllic scenery allow attendees to relax and enjoy life to its fullest. The One Love Experience is in its third year of production and is set to be the quintessential musical-spiritual event of the year.

Ryan Mandell is the publicity manager for the One Love Experience.

 
