Santa Barbara’s Matt Armor Debuts New Album, New Band at Wildcat Lounge

Matt Armor, the former lead singer for Santa Barbara’s most well-known psychobilly band Blazing Haley, debuted his new solo project during a live show last Wednesday night at the Wildcat Lounge in downtown Santa Barbara.

Armor played a well-received 90-minute set in front of a packed audience of friends, fans and a who’s who list of veteran Santa Barbara musicians.

Armor began writing songs with his band Blazing Haley in 1996. Their debut album, titled Sleeper, self-released in January 1998, and Mas Chingon in 2001 (distributed worldwide by Hepcat Records, Amazon, iTunes, etc.) has received national acclaim. Blazing Haley's songs are also featured on several compilation albums, national TV and radio commercials, and a few episodes of MTV's Nitro Circus.

Appearing with a new band at Wildcat, Armor played nearly the entire new 12-song CD, plus a few older classics. Armor’s solo project exhibits many of the hallmarks of the Blazing Haley sound, but with a more temperate tempo, closer to traditional American roots music.

The crowd, many of whom contributed to the project, through Armor’s Kickstart page, clapped and danced their way through the entire set. The occasion was made more festive by an art display by alternative artist Bomonster, who did the artwork for the cover of Armor’s new album.

The album is available through Armor’s Facebook page by clicking here.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.