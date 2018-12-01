Matt Cunningham Scores 28 to Key Bishop Diego Win Over Laguna Blanca

Boys Basketball

Matt Cunningham buried six three-pointers and scored 28 for Bishop Diego in a 63-58 boys basketball win over Laguna Blanca on Friday.

The Cardinals fought back from 10-point deficits to earn the victory.

Kai Morphy chipped in 12 points and Isaia Morones led the team in rebounding and provided good defense down the stretch.

Devin Hernandez knocked down five three pointers and scored 19 points and Ty Trosky and Christian Brance each had 13 to lead the Owls.