Matt Lariviere Scores 2 Goals in Westmont’s 4-0 Win

Soccer

Matt Lariviere scored twice for the Warriors to record his fifth and sixth goals of the season. The Warriors (6-4, 3-2 GSAC) outshot the Firestorm (4-8, 0-5) 25-9 in the contest, placing 14 of their shots on goal. Westmont goalkeeper Lalo Delgado warded off two shots on goal to record his second shutout of the season. The first goal came in the ninth minute when Lariviere finished a pass from Yazi Hernandez. Eleven minutes later, the Warriors went up 2-0 when Austin Lack put in a rebounded shot off of a free kick. Four minutes into the second half, Lariviere struck again. This time he headed in a cross from the right side by Nate Ruble. Jeremiah Anderson scored the final goal for the Warriors in the 53rd minute. Hernandez picked up his second assist of the day with a cross from the left side that Anderson drilled into the net.

