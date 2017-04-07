Matt Mills, Hunter May, Tristan Depew Lead San Marcos to Swim Win Over Righetti

Swimming

Matt Mills, Hunter May and Tristan Depew each won two events and swam on winning relay teams, leading the San Marcos boys swimming team to a 110-75 dual meet win over Righetti on Friday in Santa Maria.

"We got strong swims from Hunter May in all four of his events," said San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton.

May captured the 200 IM and the 500 free and was the lead swimmer on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays.

Mills swept the 50 and 100 frees and Depew took the 200 free and 100 butterfly.

Also winning events were Matt Treadway in the 100 breaststroke and Matthew Reed in diving.

In the relays, May, Treadway, Depew and Spencer Wood were the winning quartet in the 200 medley. Mills, Miles Cole, Depew and Wood won the 200 free and May, Treadway, Cole and Mills took the 400 free.



"I thought we did a really nice job today," Ashton said. "A lot of guys have been fighting illness and everybody stepped up today and swam through it. We started the meet off great going 1-2 in the 200 Medley relay. The team of Patrick Rowley, Max White, Sean Hopkins, and Miles Cole got second place."

The Royals (2-1) swim at Ventura on Wednesday in a Channel League meet.



