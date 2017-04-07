Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:41 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Swimming

Matt Mills, Hunter May, Tristan Depew Lead San Marcos to Swim Win Over Righetti

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 7, 2017 | 8:56 p.m.

Matt Mills, Hunter May and Tristan Depew each won two events and swam on winning relay teams, leading the San Marcos boys swimming team to a 110-75 dual meet win over Righetti on Friday in Santa Maria.

"We got strong swims from Hunter May in all four of his events," said San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton.

May captured the 200 IM and the 500 free and was the lead swimmer on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays.

Mills swept the 50 and 100 frees and Depew took the 200 free and 100 butterfly.

Also winning events were Matt Treadway in the 100 breaststroke and Matthew Reed in diving.

In the relays, May, Treadway, Depew and Spencer Wood were the winning quartet in the 200 medley.  Mills, Miles Cole, Depew and Wood won the 200 free and May, Treadway, Cole and Mills took the 400 free.

"I thought we did a really nice job today," Ashton said. "A lot of guys have been fighting illness and everybody stepped up today and swam through it. We started the meet off great going 1-2 in the 200 Medley relay. The team of Patrick Rowley, Max White, Sean Hopkins, and Miles Cole got second place."

The Royals (2-1) swim at Ventura on Wednesday in a Channel League meet.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 