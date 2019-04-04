Pixel Tracker

Swimming

Matt Mills of San Marcos Swims to CIF Automatic Times In Meet Against Foothill

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 4, 2019 | 8:42 p.m.

Matt Mills and Hunter May each won two events for the San Marcos boys swimming team, but the Royals fell short against Foothill of Santa Ana, 87-82, in a non-league meet on Thursday.

The San Marcos girls lost 99-71.

Mills won the 50 freestyle (21.40) and 100 free (47.18) and anchored the 200 medley and 4x100 freestyle relay to victories in CIF automatic times.  The medley relay team of Hunter May, Matt Treadway, Jayden Francis and Mills clocked 1:38.42. The free relay quartet of Tristan Depew, Francis, Oliver Grant-Chapman and Mills finished in 3:14.36.

May won the 200 individual medley (1:56.97) and 100 backstroke (55.34). Matt Treadway took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.94).

"Great day for us regardless of the loss," said coach Peera Sukavivatanachai.

The San Marcos girls got an individual win from Holland Woodhouse and two relay teams.

"Today was not our best outing, however, it was not for lack of hard effort," San Marcos girls coach Chuckie Roth. "I am proud of my team and reminded them of the process of the season. In life we have to learn from our successes and disappointments. Today will make us better. 

"My guess is that this will fuel our team's fire and we will swim better next week."

San Marcos won the 200 medley relay (Holland Woodhouse, Dorenna Larbig, Hannah Meyer, Angela Drake) in 2:00.47 and the 200 free relay (Megan Musick, Fiona Kuesis, Olivia Akin, Drake) in 1:45.25.

Woodhouse took the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.76 and was second in the 100 free.

Kuesis made her season debut as she has been recovering from a water polo injury. She was third in the 200 free, helped the 200 free relay win and was part of a third-place 400 free relay. 

