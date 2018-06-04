Matt Mills, Tristan Depew, Two Relay Teams Set CIF Times for San Marcos Swim Team

Swimming

The San Marcos boys swimming team set CIF-SS qualifying times in several events in a double dual meet with Foothill and Sacred Heart Prep of Atherton on Thursday at Foothill in Santa Ana.

The Royals lost to Foothill 110-60 and were edged by Sacred Heart Prep, 86-84.

The San Marcos girls team went 1-1 in the competitive meet, losing to Foothill (79-61) and defeating Sacred Heart (74-63).

The Royals boys clocked a CIF time of 1:41.22 in winning the 200 medley relay. The team consisted of Hunter May, Matt Treadway, Jayden Francis and Matt Mills. The 400 free relay of Francis, May, Tristan Depew and Mills also set a qualifying times.

In individual events, Mills (50 free) and Depew (100 fly) met CIF qualifying marks.

"We swam at a very fast swim meet down in Orange County against one of the top programs in OC and one of the top programs in Northern California," said boys coach Jeff Ashton.

Ashton said Kellen Radtkey had a great swim in the 500 free and clocked a personal best on his leg of the B 400 free relay.

The San Marcos girls got a win from Maija Ninness in the 100 back in 57.97, and she anchored the 400 free relay to first place in time of 3:44.84. The other team members were Megan Musick, Fiona Kuesis and Piper Smith.

Kuesis finished second in the 500 and 200 freestyle and Smith was runner-up in the 50 free (24.84) and 100 free (55.61). Lilly Rose Akin was third in the 200 and 500 free and Hannah Meyer took fourth in the 200 IM (2:23.44) and 100 butterfly (1:05.62).

"Today was a really competitive meet," coach Chucky Roth. "We learned a lot about our team and feel confident we can make the needed changes to improve further."

San Marcos swims against Santa Barbara at home next Thursday.



