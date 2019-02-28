Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 1 , 2019, 12:22 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Matt Ramon’s Work on Boards Leads Westmont to Victory

Warriors earn fifth seed for GSAC Tournament

By Westmont Sports Information | February 28, 2019 | 10:15 p.m.

Matt Ramon pounded the boards for 18 rebounds and scored 15 points to lead Westmont to a 95-90 men's basketball victory over Life Pacific on Thursday at Murchison Gym, clinching the fifth seeded in next week's Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament.

Westmont (17-9, 11-7 GSAC) will play fourth-seeded Arizona Christian (23-7, 11-7 GSAC) in the tournament opener next Thursday at William Jessup in Rocklin.

Ramon’s 18 rebounds tied for seventh most all-time in a single game in Westmont history.

“What an unbelievable night Matt Ramon had," Westmont coach John Moore said. "He just took to heart what we challenged (the players) to do. We told them to get after it on the boards against a team that has been dominated on the boards. He certainly did that.”

DeSean Scott and Olisa Nwachie led Westmont with 19 points apiece with Kyle Scalmanini close behind with 18.

Andre Allen led all scorers with 24 points and Life’s Chez Lister added 21. 

“If I had to give a game-ball I’d give half to Matt Ramon and half to DeSean Scott. What a bounce-back game DeSean had. He played really important minutes for us tonight,” commented Moore.

Life went up by as many as 10 with 9:50 left to play. After a Scott dunk, Westmont called timeout down 67-59.

The timeout proved to be a turning point as Westmont went on a 12-3 run to come within one, 70-69.

Life’s Colin Cunniff would hit a three, but Westmont responded with a huge 13-0 run over the next minute and a half to turn the table. Westmont would lead 82-73 with 4:09 remaining.

Life would bring the game back to a one-possession ball game after a few made free throws and two 3-pointers. Life’s 10 of 15 performance from beyond the arc in the second half was a big reason they were able to stay in the game. 

Gyse Hulsebosch hit four big free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

“I thought Gyse made some important free throws. He made those four that gave us a two-possession lead,” noted Moore.

 In the first round of the GSAC Tournament, sixth-seeded Hope International (19-0, 10-8 GSAC) will play third-seeded William Jessup (21-9, 12-6 GSAC) on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. The winner will play second-seeded Vanguard (25-5, 13-5 GSAC) on Friday at 5 p.m. Fourth-seeded Arizona Christian (23-7, 11-7 GSAC) will play against fifth-seeded Westmont at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday with the winner facing top-seed The Master’s (25-5, 14-4 GSAC) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The championship game will be played on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 