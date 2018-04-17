Matt Schaeman’s Digging, John Harris’ Hitting Lead Bishop Diego Past Cate

Boys Volleyball

Matthew Schaeman came up big on defense for Bishop Diego to key a 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22 boys volleyball victory at Cate in a Tri-Valley League match on Tuesday.

John Harris carried the offensive load for the Cardinals, putting away 31 kills on 46 swings for a .413 average. He also served five aces.

“Obviously, John Harris had an exceptional night, but Matthew Schaeman led us with 10 digs, his season-high,” said Bishop coach Dillan Bennett. “Jake Engel played a good all-around match with 46 assists and great block reads that didn’t register as blocks but served as a great funnel to the defense of Schaeman.”

Bennett also credited the play of sophomores Connor Trost and Sean Flood for making a difference. “Both players were smart with their attacks and established a strong block at the net,” he said.

The Cardinals had their hands full dealing with Cate outside hitters Theo Mack and Cullen Barber. Mack had 25 kills on 73 swings.

“They gave us a lot of trouble attacking our defense tonight despite our blocking adjustments,” said Bennett.

Mack also had 12 digs for a double-double, Cullen Barber and Albert Barber notched 15 and 14 digs, respectively, and setter Sebastian Richardson made 24 digs, "which meant we were out of system quite often and we just couldn't convert often enough," said Cate coach K.C. Collins.

"While Cate did a great job battling for every point, and we did a lot of great things executing our game plan, we just seemed riddled with a variety of errors across the board," Collins added.

The Cardinals (8-5, 6-1) have a busy week ahead, with a road match at Malibu on Wednesday night at 5 p.m. then a home match against Carpinteria at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Cate (7-2 in the TVL) plays at first-place Foothill Tech on Thursday.



