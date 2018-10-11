Thursday, October 11 , 2018, 11:38 am | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Mattei’s Serves Up BBQ, Beer and Side of History at Sheriff’s Posse Benefit

By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | October 11, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

A late afternoon celebration, dinner and limited item auction to benefit the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse will be held 3:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at the historic 1886 Mattei’s Tavern, 2350 Railway Ave., Los Olivos.

The event will feature Mattei’s owner/proprietors Brian and Shamra Strange discussing their plans for the future of the restored and enhanced property.

Also on tap is Tales of Mattei’s, a presentation on little-known stories of the famous and infamous who visited Mattei’s and the property’s many legends, presented by historian John Copeland of the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Society.

Those attending will be greeted at the hitching post by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit, which will later present colors.

Attendees also will be able to meet the Sheriff’s Office newest canine crime fighter, Krypto, along with other K-9 unit members.

Honoring Mattei’s tradition of fine dining and Santa Maria style BBQ, a full dinner featuring top sirloin or BBQ chicken will be served, along with beer from Firestone Walker and wines from top wineries including Strange Family Vineyards, Happy Canyon Vineyard, Saarloos & Sons and C5 Ranch and Vineyard.

Tickets for the event are $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight. To buy tickets, visit www.sbsheriffsposse.org.

Proceeds from the event and auction will support the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse and its efforts to help provide needed items and equipment to help protect the people who help protect Santa Barbara County residents.

“We deeply appreciate Brian and Shamra Strange’s personal involvement in hosting and participating in this event to benefit the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office who work so hard to protect us every day,” said Posse president Richard S. Kline.

“I know I speak for all of us who will attend the event in expressing our great anticipation and excitement that Brian and Shamra will be revealing their plans for the future of the wonderful and historic Mattei’s property which is beloved by them and the entire community,” he said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse is a not-for-profit public benefit corporation with all contributions tax deductible under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue code.

The Sheriff’s Posse board is comprised of local non-law enforcement volunteers from throughout the county who donate their time and efforts to assist the Sheriff’s Office fill its needs not funded by the constrained county budget.

In the recent past, the Sheriff’s Posse has helped the Sheriff’s Office obtain emergency equipment including protective vests, night-vision goggles, specialized weapons, computer equipment, and a headquarters barn for its Mounted Enforcement Unit.

The posse group also has supported the DARE program in county grammar schools that trains student to develop good decision-making skills and understanding of the harmful effects of substance abuse, bullying and violence.

The Posse’s current goal is to assist the Sheriff’s Office by identifying gaps in technology and equipment and helping to procure items that may fall outside the capacity of the Sheriff’s budget.

“The pace of change with respect to technology and safety equipment makes such assistance critical to help keep the deputies safe and operating at the highest level of efficiency,” Kline said.

“Unfortunately, our list of needs for the Sheriff’s Office continues to grow faster than our ability to raise monies to fill those needs,” said Kline.

“And, with the likelihood of emergency situations occurring such as fire and flooding which will require new advanced specialized equipment, community support through the Posse is vital,” he said.

For more information about the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse, visit www.sbsheriffsposse.org.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

