Friday, March 23 , 2018, 12:49 am | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Man Turns Up the Heat to Set Blistering Record for Hot Peppers Consumed

Matthew Bitter earns place in Guiness Record Book after packing away three red-hot Carolina Reaper peppers in less than 8 seconds

Matthew Bitter reacts to the Guinness World Record he set Saturday for eating three of the world’s hottest peppers, the Carolina Reapers, in record time. “It’s excruciatingly hot,” he says. “I’ve been practicing, but you can’t practice with the peppers because they will kill you. It’s what they make pepper spray out of.” Click to view larger
Matthew Bitter reacts to the Guinness World Record he set Saturday for eating three of the world’s hottest peppers, the Carolina Reapers, in record time. “It’s excruciatingly hot,” he says. “I’ve been practicing, but you can’t practice with the peppers because they will kill you. It’s what they make pepper spray out of.” (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 10, 2018 | 8:48 p.m.

Matthew Bitter felt the burn Saturday evening after setting the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to eat three explosively hot chili peppers.

The Goleta man consumed a trio of Carolina Reapers in 7.65 seconds to break the record. The Carolina Reaper measures more than 1.5 million units on the Scoville scale — which gauges a pepper’s pungency, or heat — and is dubbed the hottest pepper in the world.

Community members, spectators and Bitter’s family gathered at Draughtsmen Aleworks in Goleta to cheer and commemorate his accomplishment.

“I’m the happiest guy in Goleta tonight,” he said. “I smashed the record.”

The previous record for eating three Carolina Reaper chili peppers was 10.95 seconds.

No liquids or water may be consumed by the contender for one minute after the red peppers have been eaten, according to the contest rules.

Bitter, a Cottage Health employee, drank milk to help soothe his fiery throat once the contest was over.

“It’s excruciatingly hot,” he told Noozhawk. “I’ve been practicing, but you can’t practice with the peppers because they will kill you. It’s what they make pepper spray out of.”

Bitter is a competitive eating veteran and no stranger to scorching foods. For more than 30 years, he has been devouring the hottest foods he can find. He holds the wing challenge record of 42 seconds at Buffalo Wild Wings.

The Arizona native said he also grows rare peppers from all over the world, and he brings hot sauce, salsa and chili into the Goleta taproom.

Family, friends and the curious gathered Saturday at Draughtsmen Aleworks in Goleta to cheer on Matthew Bitter, the new record holder for red-hot chili pepper consumption. Click to view larger
Family, friends and the curious gathered Saturday at Draughtsmen Aleworks in Goleta to cheer on Matthew Bitter, the new record holder for red-hot chili pepper consumption. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

On Saturday, he provided toothpick bites of peppers for those brave enough to sample them.

“I’m trying to get people to turn on to hot, spicy foods,” Bitter said.

Saturday’s gathering also was a fundraiser for Pacific Pride Foundation. Draughtsmen Aleworks donated $1 per pint purchased from the karma tap to the organization Saturday.

Bitter said he is a supporter of anti-bullying efforts and hopes to highlight Pacific Pride Foundation’s youth and educational programs.

“I love this town and the people here,” he said. “My community and my family are here tonight, and we are raising awareness. I wanted to give back to the community, and this was one way.”

Bitter may soon try to set another blistering record.

“There will be another record attempt,” he said, “eating 21 Carolina Reapers in under a minute.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 