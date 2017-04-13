Matthew Hempy Sweeps Sprints, Runs on 2 Winning Relays in San Marcos Sweep

Track & Field

Matthew Hempy broke 11 seconds in the 100 meters, Erica Schroeder was back running the 800 meters and Allie Jones showed he versatility in a San Marcos track & field sweep over Buena in a Channel League dual meet on Thursday.

Hempy ran 10.97 in the 100 and followed that up with a victory in the 200 (22.41) and was part of winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

Schroeder, who had been running the 1600 for the early part of the season and doing the 800 as part of distance medley relays, ran the 800 event on Thursday and won comfortably in 2:14.28. She also ran on the winning 4x400 team with Delaney Werner, Sofia Cavaness and Kaela Cleary.

Cleary finished second in the 800 and won the 1600 (5:07.23).

Jones, who finished third in the heptathlon at the Arcadia Invitational, displayed her multi-event skills, winning the shot put (35-0), high jump (4-8) and 100 (12.39).

Abbey Willett doubled in the 100 (16.44) and 300 hurdles (47.06) and Davis Mullin did the same for the boys (15.56 in the 110 hurdles, 41.97 in the 300).

Logan Briner led a Royals sweep in the 1600 (4:32.39) and also won the 3200 (9:45.85) to complete the distance double.

Carolyn Weisman won the triple (35-7.25) and long jumps (16-8.50).

In other events, Natalie McClure won the girls 3200 (11:21.65), Brian Nnoli took the boys triple jump (43-11.50), Josh Harrah won the shot put (47-09.50).

