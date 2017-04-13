Monday, April 23 , 2018, 5:29 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Matthew Hempy Sweeps Sprints, Runs on 2 Winning Relays in San Marcos Sweep

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 13, 2017 | 8:04 p.m.

Matthew Hempy broke 11 seconds in the 100 meters, Erica Schroeder was back running the 800 meters and Allie Jones showed he versatility in a San Marcos track & field sweep over Buena in a Channel League dual meet on Thursday.

Hempy ran 10.97 in the 100 and followed that up with a victory in the 200 (22.41) and was part of winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

Schroeder, who had been running the 1600 for the early part of the season and doing the 800 as part of distance medley relays, ran the 800 event on Thursday and won comfortably in 2:14.28. She also ran on the winning 4x400 team with Delaney Werner, Sofia Cavaness and Kaela Cleary.

Cleary finished second in the 800 and won the 1600 (5:07.23).

Jones, who finished third in the heptathlon at the Arcadia Invitational, displayed her multi-event skills, winning the shot put (35-0), high jump (4-8) and  100 (12.39).

Abbey Willett doubled in the 100 (16.44) and 300 hurdles (47.06) and Davis Mullin did the same for the boys (15.56 in the 110 hurdles, 41.97 in the 300).

Logan Briner led a Royals sweep in the 1600 (4:32.39) and also won the 3200 (9:45.85) to complete the distance double.

Carolyn Weisman won the triple (35-7.25) and long jumps (16-8.50).

In other events, Natalie McClure won the girls 3200 (11:21.65), Brian Nnoli took the boys triple jump (43-11.50), Josh Harrah won the shot put (47-09.50).

 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 