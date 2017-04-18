Matthew Kunkel Named Vice President of Oncology at Sansum

Sansum Clinic welcomes Matthew Kunkel as vice president of oncology. Kunkel will oversee all operations at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

Kunkel is a healthcare operations leader with extensive experience in clinical operations, financial management and strategic planning.

He received his BA in economics from St. John’s University in Minnesota and his Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Minnesota.

“I am pleased to announce Matthew Kunkel as our new vice president of oncology," said Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, CEO and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic.

"The addition of Mr. Kunkel to the clinic’s executive team is part of our overall strategy to support and strengthen our senior level management team,” he said.

Before joining Sansum Clinic, Kunkel was the director of business operations and finance at Stanford Health Care, where he was a senior member of the leadership team serving the cardiovascular service line, and worked in collaboration with the cancer service line.

Prior to Stanford Health Care, Kunkel was director of clinical operations at Sutter Health’s Palo Alto Medical Foundation, leading the clinical operations, financial management and strategic direction of some 20 medical specialty outpatient departments.

He also was a senior member of the cancer service line leadership team, serving regional cancer centers across the South Bay Area.

Kunkel brings a diverse set of past academic and community-based professional experiences that include the Mayo Clinic, Kaiser Permanente in Denver, and Sutter Health throughout Northern California.

— Elizabeth Baker for Sansum Clinic.