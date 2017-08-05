Matthew Limon Joins American Riviera Bank

American Riviera Bank has announced that Matthew Limon has joined the bank as a financial services representative.

Limon has 18 years in the banking, loan and financial services industries. He previously worked at another financial institution in Santa Barbara as a customer service representative, opening new accounts and handling business loan applications.

A Santa Barbara resident for 24 years, Limon studied business and political science at Santa Barbara City College. He is a longtime volunteer youth football coach in Santa Barbara for the Mighty Mite Saints team.

Limon will be working at American Riviera Bank’s downtown Santa Barbara office. He can be reached at 730-7877 or [email protected]

American Riviera Bank offices are at 1033 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara; 525 San Ysidro Road, Montecito; and 5880 Calle Real, Goleta. Visit www.americanrivierabank.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank.

