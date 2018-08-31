Matthew Luhn Launches Book on Branding Businesses

BigSpeak Exclusive Matthew Luhn Publishes The Best Story Wins, An In-Depth Guide to Branding Your Business Through Storytelling.

Business keynote speaker Matthew Luhn’s latest book, The Best Story Wins: How to Leverage Hollywood Storytelling in Business and Beyond, provides fresh perspectives on the principles of Hollywood storytelling.

The business book was created by Luhn, BigSpeak’s exclusive keynote speaker and former Pixar studio creative, to meet the needs of entrepreneurs, marketers and business-minded storytellers of all stripes.

Animated movies have transfixed viewers around the world and stirred a hunger in creative and corporate realms to adopt new and more impactful ways of telling stories to reach audiences.

Former Pixar and The Simpsons animator and story artist, Luhn translates his 25 years of storytelling techniques and concepts to the CEOs, advertisers, marketers and creatives in the business world and beyond.

He has extensive experience in the world of storytelling due to helping develop the award-winning movies Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo, Cars, Ratatouille, UP, Toy Story 3, and Monsters University.

In The Best Story Wins, Luhn gives fresh perspective on the principles of great storytelling from how to hook an audience to using universal themes to help those in the world of sales, marketing, speaking, politics, and branding write a better story.

Readers get an insider’s perspective on creative techniques and strategies to turn an average story into a great one.

Using personal stories and storytelling insights, Storytelling for Business and Beyond retells the Hero’s Journey story-building methods through the lens of the Hollywood films to help business minds embrace the power of storytelling for themselves.

“Matthew is one of the top five hottest speakers out there right now; he’s presented over 70 times in the last year,” said Ken Sterling, BigSpeak’s executive vice president.

“His book is great on its own or in combination with one of his keynotes or workshops,” Sterling said. “The book is well written, makes a great personal connection and has excellent take away tools.”

— Jessica Welch for BigSpeak.