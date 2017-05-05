Matthew Pate Qualifies for CIF Individual Golf Tournament

Golf

Bishop Diego’s Matthew Pate shot the second lowest score at the Tri-Valley League golf finals and qualified for the CIF Individual Tournament.

Pate shot even-par 71 at Rancho San Marcos, three strokes behind medalist Quincy Allen of Malibu. Both players earned CIF berths based on season stroke average.

Bishop Diego (462) finished fourth as a team in the tournament. Adam Luckhurst of the Cardinals shot an 81 and tied for sixth place.

St. Bonaventure won the team title at 424 and advanced to the CIF team regional. Malibu (448) was second and Foothill Tech (449) was third.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.