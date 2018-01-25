Maud Ranger Has Hot Hand for Westmont Women in 70-50 Victory

Boys Basketball

Maud Ranger drained six of 11 attempts beyond the arc to help lead NAIA No. 12 Westmont Women's Basketball to a 70-50 Golden State Athletic Conference win over Hope International.

Ranger tallied 20 points and pulled down four rebounds.

"The way we started the first and third quarters with phenomenal defense set the tone," said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore. "This team is starting to gel. We only gave up three offensive rebounds tonight."

The Warriors (12-5, 5-1 GSAC) hit the floor running in the first half, sprinting out to a 24-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Lauren McCoy (14 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists) went six of nine from the floor in the opening frame to tally 12 points as Westmont shot 57.9 percent from the floor (11-19) and 50 percent from three-point line (2-4).

"McCoy was dominating in the first quarter," noted Moore.

Hope International (14-7, 2-4 GSAC) rallied in the second quarter, outscoring Westmont 20-16, but still trailed at the intermission by 12 (40-28).

Ranger lit up the scoreboard in the third quarter, sinking four of five 3-point attempts. Joy Krupa (12 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists), made one of her two 3-pointers in the third quarter helping the Warriors post a 23-8 advantage in the penultimate period and giving Westmont a 63-36 advantage.

"Joy was phenomenal with her passing and rebounding," accessed Moore. "Jae Ferrin contributed off the bench with her athleticism and intensity. She has been playing like a senior with experience and impactful minutes.

Ferrin tallied a career high 13 points on six-of-11 shooting. She also pulled down six boards – three on each end of the court.

"Jae was surprised by her brother, Cale, who came from Minnesota to watch her play," said Moore. "He plays on their football team."

In other Golden State Athletic Conference action, The Master's (13-5, 3-3) pulled off a 75-62 upset of #2 Vanguard (14-2, 4-2) in Santa Clarita while #24 Arizona prevailed at home 70-60 over William Jessup (10-10, 1-4). Fifteenth-ranked Menlo (17-3, 5-1) notched a 68-51 win over San Diego Christian (7-13, 0-6) to remain in a first-place tie with Westmont in the conference standings.

Westmont and Vanguard will square off on Saturday night in Montecito beginning at 5:30 p.m.