Maureen Clark Joins Community West Bank as Chief Operating and Chief Information Officer

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced Maureen C. Clark has joined the bank as executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief information officer. She will lead the bank's Central Operations, Information Technology and Facilities departments.



“We are very pleased to welcome Maureen to our executive team,” said Martin E. Plourd, president and CEO.

“She is a professional operations and IT banker with successful career experience in managing system integration projects, contracts and vendor services, including leadership of business continuity planning and disaster recovery projects.

"I am confident that Maureen’s strengths in operations and information systems will be great assets for our bank as we continue to expand our presence along California’s Central Coast.”



Before joining Community West Bank, Clark most recently worked for RLR Management as a consultant for bank mergers, acquisitions and systems integration.

Prior to that, she served as executive vice president and chief technology officer for a three-bank consolidation in Colorado and New Mexico, focusing on systems integration and core banking conversions.



— Martin E. Plourd for Community West Bank.