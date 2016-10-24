Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:01 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Maureen Clark Joins Community West Bank as Chief Operating and Chief Information Officer

By Martin E. Plourd for Community West Bank | October 24, 2016 | 8:11 a.m.

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced Maureen C. Clark has joined the bank as executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief information officer. She will lead the bank's Central Operations, Information Technology and Facilities departments.
 
“We are very pleased to welcome Maureen to our executive team,” said Martin E. Plourd, president and CEO.

Maureen C. Clark Click to view larger
Maureen C. Clark (Community West Bank)

“She is a professional operations and IT banker with successful career experience in managing system integration projects, contracts and vendor services, including leadership of business continuity planning and disaster recovery projects.

"I am confident that Maureen’s strengths in operations and information systems will be great assets for our bank as we continue to expand our presence along California’s Central Coast.”
 
Before joining Community West Bank, Clark most recently worked for RLR Management as a consultant for bank mergers, acquisitions and systems integration.

Prior to that, she served as executive vice president and chief technology officer for a three-bank consolidation in Colorado and New Mexico, focusing on systems integration and core banking conversions.
 
For more information, visit www.CommunityWestBank.com.

— Martin E. Plourd for Community West Bank.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 