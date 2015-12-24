Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:17 pm | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

Maureen Grattan Joins Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell Law Firm

By Ed Seaman for Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP | December 24, 2015 | 11:30 a.m.

Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP is pleased to announce that Maureen Grattan has joined the firm, effective Dec. 1.

Maureen Grattan
Maureen Grattan

Grattan has been a lawyer for more than 30 years. She is both a trained mediator and an experienced trial lawyer. She also has experience and training in collaborative law. Her practice areas include family law and civil litigation.

In family law, Grattan believes that intelligent and creative solutions should be employed to minimize the financial and emotional toll of divorce and divorce-related issues on her clients and on their children. When collaborative or mediated settlements cannot be accomplished, she is prepared to litigate the issues in court assertively, professionally and effectively.

As a civil litigator, Grattan has a track record of successful client representation that includes divorce and custody litigation, matters involving contract disputes, real estate, business torts and breaches of fiduciary duty. She has represented dozens of clients in hearings before the State Personnel Board.

She serves as a mediator for divorces, custody matters, and support disputes. She drafts both premarital agreements (aka prenuptial agreements) and post marital agreements. Recently she has had several cases in which one or both parties in a divorce action has dementia. She has significant experience handling cases in which a child has special needs.

Grattan is chairwoman of the Family Law Section of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, a member of the Santa Barbara Bench/Bar Committee, a Settlement Master for Santa Barbara County Superior Courts, and an attorney coach for the Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial team. She is a former director of Santa Barbara Women Lawyers.

Grattan received her J.D. from UC Hastings College of Law in 1981, where she was a review editor for the Constitutional Law Quarterly. She was admitted to the California Bar in 1981 and has since been admitted to all of the district courts in California.

Prior to law school, she taught elementary school in Vacaville. She was issued a California Lifetime Teaching Credential following her credential training at UC Davis and she earned her bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley.

Grattan is one of the lucky few who grew up in Santa Barbara, left for higher education and was able to return to the community to raise her own family.

As one of the attorney coaches of the Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial team, she is still celebrating the team’s Oct. 26 World Championship in New York City.

— Ed Seaman represents Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 