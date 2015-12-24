Maureen Grattan Joins Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell Law Firm

Advice

Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP is pleased to announce that Maureen Grattan has joined the firm, effective Dec. 1.

Grattan has been a lawyer for more than 30 years. She is both a trained mediator and an experienced trial lawyer. She also has experience and training in collaborative law. Her practice areas include family law and civil litigation.

In family law, Grattan believes that intelligent and creative solutions should be employed to minimize the financial and emotional toll of divorce and divorce-related issues on her clients and on their children. When collaborative or mediated settlements cannot be accomplished, she is prepared to litigate the issues in court assertively, professionally and effectively.

As a civil litigator, Grattan has a track record of successful client representation that includes divorce and custody litigation, matters involving contract disputes, real estate, business torts and breaches of fiduciary duty. She has represented dozens of clients in hearings before the State Personnel Board.

She serves as a mediator for divorces, custody matters, and support disputes. She drafts both premarital agreements (aka prenuptial agreements) and post marital agreements. Recently she has had several cases in which one or both parties in a divorce action has dementia. She has significant experience handling cases in which a child has special needs.

Grattan is chairwoman of the Family Law Section of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, a member of the Santa Barbara Bench/Bar Committee, a Settlement Master for Santa Barbara County Superior Courts, and an attorney coach for the Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial team. She is a former director of Santa Barbara Women Lawyers.

Grattan received her J.D. from UC Hastings College of Law in 1981, where she was a review editor for the Constitutional Law Quarterly. She was admitted to the California Bar in 1981 and has since been admitted to all of the district courts in California.

Prior to law school, she taught elementary school in Vacaville. She was issued a California Lifetime Teaching Credential following her credential training at UC Davis and she earned her bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley.

Grattan is one of the lucky few who grew up in Santa Barbara, left for higher education and was able to return to the community to raise her own family.

As one of the attorney coaches of the Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial team, she is still celebrating the team’s Oct. 26 World Championship in New York City.

— Ed Seaman represents Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP.