Maureen Masson, Gary Simpson Join Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation Board of Directors

By Berlin Galvan for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation | March 23, 2016 | 3:35 p.m.

Maureen Masson
Gary Simpson

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation has elected Maureen Masson and Gary Simpson to its board of directors.

Masson brings her former experience in the United States Air National Guard to the foundation.

Masson, also known as Mo, worked as a registered nurse for 14 years. She joined the Air National Guard in 1970 as an aerovac nurse.

Masson was trained at both Scott Air Force Base in Illinois and Brooks Air Force Base in Texas. She became a fully trained flight nurse in the C-9, C-141 and C-130, which was the aircraft she flew in for 21 years.

Later, Masson was in charge of training medical technicians and RNs for aerovac. They did active duty on bases in Hawaii, Korea and Panama.

Her final active duty was in Saudi Arabia for Desert Shield in 1991 before retiring in 1992 as a lieutenant colonel.

Simpson brings his experience in running local businesses, his United States Coast Guard service and involvement with other nonprofit organizations to the foundation.
 
Simpson attended UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College prior to joining the Coast Guard in 1970. He was honorably discharged after an injury in 1971.

Afterward, he decided to experience the world through traveling, beginning his experience with a short business undertaking in Micronesia and later working and traveling throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Upon returning to California, he worked at Santa Barbara Mill and Lumber, his family’s lumber business. Shortly after, he began creating custom furniture and cabinetry and moved on to remodeling several homes.

Since 1983, he has been the President and General Manager at the Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center.
 
Simpson grew up in Santa Barbara and Pasadena and enjoys traveling the world as much as possible with his significant other, Jill Nida.

Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

 

