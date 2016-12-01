Maurice Leonard ‘Maury’ Halleck of Santa Barbara, 1930-2016

Posted on December 1, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Maurice “Maury” Leonard Halleck passed away on November 27, 2016, surrounded by his family. He was 86 years old.

Maury was born May 30, 1930, in Lemmon, South Dakota. He was the second child, and only son, of Inez and Fred Halleck. He spent his formative childhood years in Enumclaw, Washington.

Maury was an exceptionally gifted three-sport athlete, and this talent set the course for his future in coaching. After graduating from high school and serving in the Air Force he attended Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington, on an athletic football scholarship.

In 1953, Maury, an All-Western Conference football player, met a beautiful majorette, Lorrene Bergmann, and two years later they were married in Camas, Washington, on July10, 1955.

Maury and Lorrene moved to Santa Barbara, where he first taught at La Cumbre Junior High School. He was first teacher hired to teach at the new high school in town, San Marcos. Maury worked for San Marcos High for 31 years. He was an extraordinarily successful coach in football, tennis, softball and basketball.

Maury is known to many in the Santa Barbara community, lovingly and simply as “Coach.” He had a tough-as-nails, disciplined approach to running his programs, but always had extra time and a kind, soft heart for any student who needed him. He always pushed his athletes to be upstanding, strong people on and off the court.

One of his proudest moments was when he was inducted into the CIF Hall of Fame. Whenever Maury received an award he always credited his adoring, supportive wife with his greatest accomplishment and that which he is most proud of: his family.

During this busy, happy and exciting time, Maury and Lorrene had four “Royals” of their own, three boys and a girl. They spent every summer camping together and making the trek northward back to see their families in Washington. He became the proud grandfather to 12 grandchildren.

He spent many peaceful days fishing with friends and family in Santa Barbara, Oregon and Washington. Most of his retirement time years were spent cheering on his grandchildren in their endeavors or cheering on his beloved San Marcos Royals, always with his wife by his side. He lived a full, happy life, and for this we are grateful but we will miss him tremendously.

Maury is preceded in death by his parents, Inez and Fred Halleck, and his sister, Lorraine Qualls.

Maury is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lorrene; his sister, Marilyn Tuchman; and his children, Brad Halleck (Denise), Kevin Halleck (Laura), Maurene Donner (Sean) and Brian Halleck (Wendy); 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2016, at San Roque Catholic Church, 3200 Calle Cedro in Santa Barbara.

A celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2016, in the Maury Halleck Gym at San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Ave.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the San Marcos High School Royal Pride Foundation account held at Montecito Bank & Trust or click here to make an online donation.