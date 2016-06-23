Maverick Saloon to Host Singing Wood Marimba, Bonne Musique Zydeco for Unique Benefit Concert

One of the most unique presentations of hot, rhythmic and danceable music will be heard in Santa Ynez at the historic Maverick Saloon starting at 7:30 p.m. July 2, 2016.

A nine-person orchestra of marimba players, Singing Wood Marimba, will bring this form of music to life in a foot-stompin’ hour and a half of trance and dance music.

Derived from musical styles of Zimbabwe, this high-energy music is built on remarkable sounds that came from Africa in the 1550s that have found their way into musical forms world-wide. The music weaves vocals and melodic percussion in rhythmic layers of kaleidoscopic beauty, energizing you to get up, clap your hands and dance.

Yet another musical treat will follow in the second act of the evening. The Bonne Musique Zydeco players will wow the audience, as they have in Los Angeles and other major venues throughout the country.

If you’re down on the Louisiana bayou and you hear the sweet sound of music, there’s a good chance you may be hearing zydeco.

In the late 1700s, the ports of Louisiana were a melting pot that welcomed settlers from all over the world. Their combined musical heritages gave birth to a unique form of music.

Cajun music developed from a mixture of French and Irish Celtic fiddle music, German accordion music, Latin rhythms and Appalachian folk music.

In the 1860s, zydeco was born by combining Cajun with two new American styles of music: blues and R&B. Haitians added their own unique rhythms to the style that would come to be known as zydeco.

An evening of these two thumping, jumping styles of music will provide a lucky audience with a night of memorable fun.

The combination of marimba and zydeco is an exhausting audience pleaser that will be available only one night at the great Maverick Saloon.

Tickets for the 21-and-older show will be on sale only at the door and will go for a partially tax deductible $40. There will be limited space, so it is wise to get there early.

For dinner, the fabled Trattoria Grappolo Italian restaurant is a few steps away. To get a bite, reservations should be made right away.

Receipts from the performance will be donated to the Artist Advocacy Foundation, which supports troubadour musicians.

Many in the Valley have heard their great “Tales From The Tavern” presentations, featuring some of the best known singers and musicians, such as Sarah Guthrie, Michael On Fire and many other favorites.