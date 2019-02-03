Pixel Tracker

Sunday, February 3 , 2019, 11:28 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Max Heidegger Finds Shooting Touch, Leads UCSB Past Hawai’i

Amadou Sow adds 20 points in bounce-back victory

By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Director of Media Relations | February 3, 2019 | 7:47 a.m.

HONOLULU — Max Heidegger, his body and his shot ailing for nearly all of this basketball season, gave UCSB some big shots in the arm by scoring 20 points to lead the Gauchos to a 75-54 romp at Hawaii on Saturday. 

It was Hawaii's worst home defeat ever while a member of the Big West Conference. 

"For a lot of our guys, this was their first win here," Heidegger said. "It's really hard to win in Hawaii — they're a good team — and this is big for us going forward."

The victory vaults UCSB (16-5, 5-2 Big West) into a second-place tie with Cal State Fullerton in the league race and drops Hawaii (13-8, 4-3) into fourth.

Freshman Amadou Sow also scored 20 points, making 9-of-15 shots, to go with 11 rebounds, tying his career-high. It was Sow's second career double-double.

The Gauchos broke open a close game, having led just 30-26 at halftime, by shooting 65.4 percent in the second half while making 5-of-7 from three-point range.

Heidegger, who converted a pair of three-point plays in the first half to help put UCSB ahead, made all three of his three-point attempts in the second half. He hadn't made more than two in any of the nine games that he'd played previously this season.

"This was huge, especially after Thursday," said Heidegger, referring to UCSB's overtime defeat to UC Irvine on Thursday. "If we make shots in that game, we win that one.

"For me personally, it was big to see some go into the basket. All our guys know the type of player I am and that if I had been healthy, I'd be doing stuff like this all year." 

A dazzling reverse layup by Jarriesse Blackmon ignited a 20-3 run for the Gauchos early in the second half, turning a 36-30 lead into a 54-33 runaway. 

Hawaii responded briefly with five straight points, which included a three by Jack Purchase, but Heidegger's three from the top triggered another run of 13-5 to put the game away.

UCSB also got 13 points from Ar'Mond Davis and six assists with three steals from Devearl Ramsey. 

The Gauchos will play five of their next seven games at the Thunderdome. First up will be Cal State Northridge on Wednesday, Feb. 6 in a contest that will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. UCSB will host UC Davis on Saturday, Feb. 9 in a game that has been moved to 9:00 p.m. to accommodate ESPNU.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 