Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:58 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Max McCumber: Am I Watching CNN or ESPN?

By Max McCumber | May 15, 2014 | 11:07 a.m.

In my previous article, I alluded to the L.A. Clippers' futility of seasons past. Only two or three days after it hit Noozhawk, with the Clip Show in playoff action against the Golden State Warriors, the disturbingly racist comments uttered by owner Donald Sterling were released by TMZ. Less than a week later, and Sterling is banned from the NBA for life. The franchise ownership situation is in limbo.

Max McCumber
Max McCumber

The Sterling scandal is the first real fire NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been tasked to put out since he succeeded longtime boss David Stern earlier this year. He must defend the integrity of the league and protect it from racism, prejudice, etc. The process to officially separate the Sterling family from the Clippers is ongoing.

In sports, the commissioner is akin to a president, chancellor, prime minister, any head of state. His signature is inked on every game ball. He announces draft picks and the postseason trophy presentation. More to the point, the league depends on him to act decisively in its best interest. Its just goes to show how sports affairs provide more political undertones today than ever before.

Sometimes sports and politics collide in more obvious ways — in particular, fiscal issues. Every off-season, free agent players sign lucrative contracts worth well beyond six figures. Should taxpayers and municipalities foot the bill for a pricey new stadium, or should it be privately financed? A new facility is usually a lynch pin to keep the team from moving, so the dough has to come from somewhere to silence relocation threats.

Revenue sharing is the contentious procedure to spread wealth as evenly as possible to all clubs. Big market teams scoff at the idea as socialist in what they deem a capitalist industry, but small market ones may need it to stay afloat.

There is no shortage of socio-political rumblings in the sports pages either. Collective bargaining agreements between players' unions and owners dictate the day-to-day operations and conditions. How to deal with football players falling victim to brain injuries more than likely sustained from numerous blows to the head on the field? With the crafting of a drug-testing policy effective enough to discourage doping? With determining an appropriate minimum age limit for draft eligibility? These and countless others are challenges the powers-that-be must come up with solutions for.

At least in baseball, on-the-field legislation provokes enough debate to generate an ideological spectrum for fans. Are you a purist, or are modern gimmicks like the designated hitter, interleague play or the All-Star Game determining World Series home-field advantage fine by you? This season, umpires are allowed to use instant replay review for just about everything besides balls and strikes, as opposed to solely home runs.

The way I see it, whether you are for or against instant replay, it adds another generational comparison variable. Us baseball fans like comparing eras. If Don Denkinger had replay review capacity, he might have reversed the call that had Kansas City Royals' Jorge Orta safe in the 1985 World Series. In 2010, Jim Joyce might have reversed the safe at first ruling that denied Detroit Tigers hurler Armando Gallaraga a perfect game.

Its not that I'm apathetic towards politics, just more cynical. More often than not I hear bad news from CNN, C-SPAN and most other outlets. Nuclear weapons are developed. Sovereign nations are attacked. Innocent civilians are killed. The environment gets destroyed from oil drilling and pollution. Too many are without access to affordable health care. The House and Senate cannot agree on a budget deal so the government shuts down.

The business and legal hoopla of sports are often inevitable. After all, this is 2014, not 1914. Still, I tend to hear more good news from sports. Unless work stoppages cancel games like they did to the 1994 baseball and 2004-05 NHL seasons.

As long as the games go on, that's enough good news for me any day.

— Max McCumber is a Santa Barbara resident.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 