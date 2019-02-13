Max Phillips, of Santa Barbara, 1992-2019

Posted on February 13, 2019 | 1:23 a.m.

Source: Linda Spann

Max Phillips February 14, 1992 – January 27, 2019

We lost Max on Sunday, Jan. 27. Max would have celebrated his 27th birthday this Valentine’s Day.

Max grew up in Santa Barbara and will be forever missed by his twin sister Alexie, sisters Gaby and Katie, mother Karen, father Michael and stepmother Lana.

All who knew and cared about Max are invited to celebrate his larger than life passage here on earth, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at 2837 Clinton Terrace, Santa Barbara.

Come share a story of his escapades, sweet soul and other memories.

— Linda Spann