Maxwell Hudgins Has Big Night for Westmont in Win Over Arizona Christian

By Westmont Sports Information | January 26, 2019 | 10:32 p.m.

Senior guard Maxwell Hudgins scored a career-high 27 points to go along with six rebounds and five steals, leading Westmont Men’s Basketball to an 89-81 win over Arizona Christian on Saturday at Murchison Gym.

The Warriors (12-6, 6-4 GSAC) slid into fifth place with the win.

The Warriors needed help from new places as senior captain Olisa Nwachie got into foul trouble early and eventually fouled out having played only 15 minutes.

“This is a team game," coach John Moore said. "Sometimes it’s guys that practice really hard and it shows up when a struggle takes place in a game. The struggle tonight was Olisa getting those early fouls and fouling out as early as he did. It took a Tristan Lloyd and a Matt Ramon to step in tonight."

Ramon finished with 10 points, nine rebounds, and four steals.

The Firestorm would cut the 18-point deficit down to five, 70-65 with 5:47 left to play.

Arizona Christian was led by Callum Lawson who finished with 21 points. 

Hudgins drained a 3-pointer and was fouled. He completed the four-point play to put Westmont up by 11 with 1:53 left.

Late Westmont legend Tom Byron was inducted into the Santa Barbara Court of Champions in a pregame ceremony.

Westmont hits the road for their northern California trip next week where they will play at William Jessup on Thursday and Menlo on Saturday.

