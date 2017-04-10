May Faire Benefit a Springboard to Preschool Scholarship Funds

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church Preschool invites the public to attend May Faire 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

The celebration of spring offers fun for the family, with all proceeds benefitting the preschool scholarship program and equipment fund. May Faire will feature a traditional May Pole dance, craft activities, and bounce houses for children along with an artisans bazaar.

Homemade treats will be available at a bake sale. Other refreshments for sale include: ice-cream treats and sodas from St. Mark’s youth group and specialties from Tacos Amigos, plus beverages for adults from local wineries and brew houses.

A highlight of this year’s May Faire is free, live entertainment in the courtyard:

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Solvang Conservatory Raccoons featuring Rebecca Troon with performances led by Solvang Conservatory Director Diane Byington.

12:30-2:30 p.m., Honeysuckle Possums, folk and bluegrass musical group.

Admission to the May Faire grounds is free. Tickets for children's activities can be purchased on-site for $1 each to help raise funds for Preschool scholarships.

For more information, contact Yvonne Lowe, 688-1815 or [email protected]

— Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley.