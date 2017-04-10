Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

May Faire Benefit a Springboard to Preschool Scholarship Funds

By Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley | April 10, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church Preschool invites the public to attend May Faire 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

The celebration of spring offers fun for the family, with all proceeds benefitting the preschool scholarship program and equipment fund. May Faire will feature a traditional May Pole dance, craft activities, and bounce houses for children along with an artisans bazaar.

Homemade treats will be available at a bake sale. Other refreshments for sale include: ice-cream treats and sodas from St. Mark’s youth group and specialties from Tacos Amigos, plus beverages for adults from local wineries and brew houses.

A highlight of this year’s May Faire is free, live entertainment in the courtyard:

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Solvang Conservatory Raccoons featuring Rebecca Troon with performances led by Solvang Conservatory Director Diane Byington.

12:30-2:30 p.m., Honeysuckle Possums, folk and bluegrass musical group.

Admission to the May Faire grounds is free. Tickets for children's activities can be purchased on-site for $1 each to help raise funds for Preschool scholarships.

For more information, contact Yvonne Lowe, 688-1815 or [email protected]

— Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 