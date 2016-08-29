Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:39 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

May Firm Launches Cab-Reimbursement Program for Labor Day Weekend

By Cameron May for The May Firm | August 29, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

The May Firm is offering reimbursement for taxis and Uber trips for people in need of a sober ride during this Labor Day weekend. The May Firm is very familiar with the serious injuries caused by drunk driving and hopes this program will help prevent alcohol-related accidents throughout the community.  

“We are launching this program in order to provide a safer holiday weekend for those who take us up on the offer and for all the other drivers on the road,” said Cameron May, the firm’s senior director. “Let our family help your family.”

One of the top ranked personal injury law firms in California, The May Firm was founded by Robert May. Robert’s brother, Garrett, is also an attorney at the practice.

The three May brothers learned many valuable lessons from their father, Steve May, a hardworking concrete salesman who treated every customer like family.

With deep roots in California’s central coast, the attorneys have a vast knowledge of the local area and of California personal injury law. They fight tirelessly for their clients and have a profound care for them, making it unsurprising that the firm would launch a program for keeping citizens safe during the holiday weekend.

Robert May has received numerous awards as a top attorney, both nationally and regionally. He has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star, a Top Trial Lawyer Under 40 by National Trial Lawyers, a Top Attorney Under 40 in California by the American Society of Legal Advocates and more.

Both Robert and Garrett May are members of the exclusive and prestigious Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

The May Firm has offices in San Luis Obispo, Fresno, Ventura, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Bakersfield. For questions regarding the free cab ride program, call 1.844.MAYFIRM.

Cameron May is a senior case manager at The May Firm.

 
